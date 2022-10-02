Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat election 2022: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says AAP set to form government in state, cites 'IB report'

    The Delhi Chief Minister also made an electoral promise of providing Rs 40 for maintenance of each cow per day if AAP forms the government in the poll-bound state. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was also present at the press briefing.

    First Published Oct 2, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that an "Intelligence Bureau report" suggested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to form government in Gujarat if the elections were held today. The AAP chief further claimed that the report, however, shows a thin margin of victory, urging the people of Gujarat to give a "big push" so that the party gets a comfortable majority in the state.

    Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, "According to sources, an IB report has come. It is written in the report that if elections are held today, then the Aam Aadmi Party will form the government in Gujarat."

    "Although it is written in the report that right now it is with a thin margin. (We) are ahead with very few seats. The people of Gujarat will have to give a big push so that the (AAP) government is formed with a comfortable majority," he added.

    The AAP leader said that the BJP and Congress have joined hands and conducting secret meetings since this "IB report" has come.

    "BJP, especially, is freaking out" over the report, he claimed, adding that the saffron party is making all efforts to strengthen Congress so that the anti-BJP votes get divided.

    "Congress has been given the responsibility to garner as many votes of AAP as possible," Kejriwal said.

    The Delhi Chief Minister also made an electoral promise of providing Rs 40 for maintenance of each cow per day if AAP forms the government in the poll-bound state.

    Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was also present at the press briefing.

    Both AAP leaders are on a two-day Gujarat visit and are set to address two public rallies on Sunday as the party intensified its campaign ahead of the Assembly polls in the BJP-ruled state due later this year.

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
