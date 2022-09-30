Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cities will shape country's destiny, ensure that India becomes developed nation in 25 years: PM Modi

    He said that during his interaction with the railway staff at Kashi, he learnt that poor people were using Vande Bharat trains as they provide more luggage space and reduce the travel time that help them recover the ticket cost.

    Gujarat election 2022: Cities will shape country's destiny, ensure that India becomes developed nation in 25 years, says PM Modi AJR
    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 5:47 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said cities will shape the destiny of India and they will ensure that it becomes a developed nation in the next 25 years. The Prime Minister also said that new cities are being built in the country as per the global business demand.

    Addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad after inaugurating the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train and inaugurating phase-1 of the Ahmedabad metro rail project, he also made a pitch for modernising cities as per the changing times and called for the creation of twin cities.

    Also read: J&K: 2 Jaish terrorists killed in encounter in Baramulla; intended to target Army recruitment rally, say cops

    "India of the 21st century is going to get new momentum from the cities of the country. With the changing times, it is necessary to continuously modernise our cities with the changing needs. So much focus is being given and investment being made on the cities in the country, because they will ensure the creation of a developed India in the coming 25 years," he said.

    "Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Bhopal, Indore, Jaipur - these cities will shape the destiny of India in the next 25 years. These investments are not limited to connectivity alone, but smart facilities are being put in place in dozens of cities; basic facilities are being improved and suburbs are being developed," he said.

    Also read: 'No VIP culture in Modi era': PM Modi stops convoy to make way for an ambulance in Gujarat

    On twin cities, he said, "Gandhinagar-Ahmedabad is an excellent example of how a twin city is developed. Base is being prepared for development of many twin cities in Gujarat. So far, we have heard about the New York-New Jersey twin cities. Our India cannot lag behind."

    Calling for the need to modernise the transport systems in cities, he said, "There should be seamless connectivity. One mode of transport should support the other. This is necessary..."

    The prime minister also said that serious efforts were not made earlier to avoid road jams and to increase the speed of trains.

    Also read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi seen with 'cow killer' Rijil Makutty; BJP slams Congress over 'Hindu Hatred'

    "But today's India considers speed as important and a guarantee for rapid development. This request for speed is also visible in today's Gati Shakti National Master Plan, National Logistics Policy, and campaign to increase the speed of railway," he said.

    "The new Vande Bharat Express train flagged off from Gandhinagar Capital railway station will reduce the travel time between Ahmedabad and Mumbai from eight hours to five-and-a-half hours and make the journey comfortable," he said.

    He said that during his interaction with the railway staff at Kashi, he learnt that poor people were using Vande Bharat trains as they provide more luggage space and reduce the travel time that help them recover the ticket cost.

    Similarly, the routes of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project were planned in such a way as to benefit the poor. "It was planned on stretches with narrow roads, and with the aim to make the city a hub for multi-modal connectivity," he said.

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 5:47 PM IST
