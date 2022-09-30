'No VIP culture in Modi era': PM Modi stops convoy to make way for an ambulance in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday ordered to stop his convoy to make way for an ambulance on his way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad. The incident took place when Modi was on his way to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after finishing his public rally near Doordarshan Centre in Ahmedabad .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has long opposed the VIP or Lal Batti culture in the country, set an example on Friday when he directed his convoy to stop to allow for an ambulance.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat, has said emphatically that his administration has no VIP culture. In a viral video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy stops to allow an ambulance to pass on its way from Ahemdabad to Gandhinagar on Friday.

The incident took place when Modi was on his way to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after finishing his public rally near Doordarshan Centre in Ahmedabad in the afternoon. The video of the incident was shared by a BJP leader.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi seen with 'cow killer' Rijil Makutty; BJP slams Congress over 'Hindu Hatred'

“On the way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad, PM Modi Ji's cascade stops to give way to an ambulance. No VIP Culture in the Modi era,” BJP leader Rutvij Patel wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

"On the way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad, PM Modi's carcade stopped to give way to an ambulance," the Gujarat BJP said in a statement.

Also Read | India map blunder by Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor

On the second day of his Gujarat visit, Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train and also launched the first phase of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project. In the evening, the prime minister will be in Banaskantha district to address a public gathering and perform aarti at the famous Ambaji temple.

In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has constantly criticised India's VIP culture, stated that EPI (every person is important) should replace the VIP and urged Indians to abandon the VIP mentality.

"Everyone has worth and importance," Prime Minister Modi stated. Notably, it was during PM Modi's leadership that the use of red beacons, long regarded a symbol of VIP culture, was discontinued.