Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    J&K: 2 Jaish terrorists killed in encounter in Baramulla; intended to target Army recruitment rally, say cops

    According to the SSP, Rayees Bhat, "The terrorists arrived here intending to target the Army's Agniveer (recruitment) rally and to disrupt the youth attempting to join the mainstream and making this rally unsuccessful. But we foiled their plans." 

    JK 2 Jaish terrorists killed in encounter in Baramulla; intended to target Army recruitment rally, says police - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 5:21 PM IST

    Two local Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists planning to attack the Army's Agniveer recruitment rally were killed in an encounter with security forces on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

    While talking to the media in the north Kashmir district, Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, Rayees Bhat said that security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Yedipora area of Pattan in the early hours of Friday after intelligence agencies reported the presence of terrorists there.

    "During the searches, the terrorists opened fire, resulting in an encounter. The operation lasted a long time, and two terrorists were killed early in the morning," according to the SSP.

    Bhat stated that the terrorists intended to attack the Army's Agniveer recruitment rally, which concluded on Thursday in Pattan's Hyderbeig.

    "According to the information we have, they (terrorists) arrived here to target the Army's Agniveer (recruitment) rally, and they planned to disrupt the youth who are attempting to join the mainstream and make this rally unsuccessful. But we thwarted their plans," he stated.

    According to him, security forces recovered an AKS-74U rifle, three magazines, a pistol, a pistol magazine, and two bullets from the encounter site.

    "AKS-74U is a new version of the AK-47, which is normally used by FTs (foreign terrorists), locally known as Karencov but called Kirinkov," he explained. Bhat urged the youth not to resort to violence. 

    When asked if the terrorists were attempting to draw attention to themselves ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the SSP said the operation was successful due to an alert issued by the security forces and the increased security surrounding the visit.

    Shah was set to visit Jammu and Kashmir on September 30 for two mega rallies in Rajouri and Baramulla. His visit, however, has been rescheduled for October 4.

    According to Bhat, the identities of the slain terrorists are being ascertained. However, Vijay Kumar, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Kashmir, stated that the slain terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

    "One more terrorist has been killed (Total 02). Both local terrorists are linked to the banned #terrorist organisation JeM. A search operation is underway. More information will be provided later," Kumar stated in a tweet.

    Another encounter broke out in the early hours of Friday in Chitragam, Shopian district, south Kashmir, following a cordon and search operation in the area based on information about the presence of terrorists, according to a police official.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Map blunder by Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor

    Also Read: Twin blasts in Udhampur days ahead of Amit Shah's visit trigger alert

    Also Read: 'Whole of nation' approach is needed to save youth from getting radicalised: Army official

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 5:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarat election 2022 PM Modi stops convoy to make way for an ambulance in Gujarat watch video gcw

    'No VIP culture in Modi era': PM Modi stops convoy to make way for an ambulance in Gujarat

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi seen with 'cow killer' Rijil Makutty; BJP slams Congress over 'Hindu Hatred' AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi seen with 'cow killer' Rijil Makutty; BJP slams Congress over 'Hindu Hatred'

    India map blunder by Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor

    Shashi Tharoor fixes India map blunder on by Congress presidential poll manifesto

    Why a Mumbai-based company has been slapped with US sanction

    Why a Mumbai-based company has been slapped with US sanction

    'Gandhi family is and remains foundational pillar of Congress': Shashi Tharoor after filing his nomination AJR

    'Gandhi family is and remains foundational pillar of Congress': Shashi Tharoor after filing his nomination

    Recent Stories

    68th National Film Awards Here is where and when you can watch the award ceremony drb

    68th National Film Awards: Here’s where and when you can watch the award ceremony

    football Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo given deadline to respond to FA charge on everton phone smashing incident snt

    Man United icon Ronaldo given deadline to respond to FA charge on Everton phone smashing incident

    Gujarat election 2022 PM Modi stops convoy to make way for an ambulance in Gujarat watch video gcw

    'No VIP culture in Modi era': PM Modi stops convoy to make way for an ambulance in Gujarat

    SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh looks HOT in backless blouse, dances with Pawan Singh - WATCH RBA

    SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh looks HOT in backless blouse, dances with Pawan Singh - WATCH

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi seen with 'cow killer' Rijil Makutty; BJP slams Congress over 'Hindu Hatred' AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi seen with 'cow killer' Rijil Makutty; BJP slams Congress over 'Hindu Hatred'

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon