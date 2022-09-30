J&K: 2 Jaish terrorists killed in encounter in Baramulla; intended to target Army recruitment rally, say cops

According to the SSP, Rayees Bhat, "The terrorists arrived here intending to target the Army's Agniveer (recruitment) rally and to disrupt the youth attempting to join the mainstream and making this rally unsuccessful. But we foiled their plans."

Two local Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists planning to attack the Army's Agniveer recruitment rally were killed in an encounter with security forces on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

While talking to the media in the north Kashmir district, Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, Rayees Bhat said that security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Yedipora area of Pattan in the early hours of Friday after intelligence agencies reported the presence of terrorists there.

"During the searches, the terrorists opened fire, resulting in an encounter. The operation lasted a long time, and two terrorists were killed early in the morning," according to the SSP.

Bhat stated that the terrorists intended to attack the Army's Agniveer recruitment rally, which concluded on Thursday in Pattan's Hyderbeig.

"According to the information we have, they (terrorists) arrived here to target the Army's Agniveer (recruitment) rally, and they planned to disrupt the youth who are attempting to join the mainstream and make this rally unsuccessful. But we thwarted their plans," he stated.

According to him, security forces recovered an AKS-74U rifle, three magazines, a pistol, a pistol magazine, and two bullets from the encounter site.

"AKS-74U is a new version of the AK-47, which is normally used by FTs (foreign terrorists), locally known as Karencov but called Kirinkov," he explained. Bhat urged the youth not to resort to violence.

When asked if the terrorists were attempting to draw attention to themselves ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the SSP said the operation was successful due to an alert issued by the security forces and the increased security surrounding the visit.

Shah was set to visit Jammu and Kashmir on September 30 for two mega rallies in Rajouri and Baramulla. His visit, however, has been rescheduled for October 4.

According to Bhat, the identities of the slain terrorists are being ascertained. However, Vijay Kumar, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Kashmir, stated that the slain terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

"One more terrorist has been killed (Total 02). Both local terrorists are linked to the banned #terrorist organisation JeM. A search operation is underway. More information will be provided later," Kumar stated in a tweet.

Another encounter broke out in the early hours of Friday in Chitragam, Shopian district, south Kashmir, following a cordon and search operation in the area based on information about the presence of terrorists, according to a police official.

(With inputs from PTI)

