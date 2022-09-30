Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi seen with 'cow killer' Rijil Makutty; BJP slams Congress over 'Hindu Hatred'

    Notably, in 2017, youth Congress leader Rijil Makutty was suspended from the party for slaughtering a calf in protest against the beef ban.

    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 5:01 PM IST

    Congress party's ambitious 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has been hit with yet another controversy after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was spotted with "cow killer" Rijil Makutty during the yatra. The BJP on Friday shared images of Rijil Makutty with Rahul Gandhi who slaughtered a cow in broad daylight.

    BJP further alleged that Makutty was Rahul's companion in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which shows that 'Congress is not even trying to conceal its Hindu hatred.'

    In a tweet, BJP IT-Cell head Amit Malviya said, "From Digvijaya Singh, who blamed RSS for 26/11, and is the Gandhi family's nominee to be the CP to Rijil Makutty, who butchered a calf on street, and was Rahul Gandhi's companion on his Bharat "Jodo" Yatra, Congress is not even making an attempt to conceal its hate for the Hindus..."

     

    The BJP leader also shared a picture of Rahul Gandhi with Makutty and a video of Makutty beheading a cow publically.

    In 2017, Rijil Makutty was suspended from the party after his video of publically slaughtering a cow in protest against the Center's beef ban surfaced on social media. The Congress party faced a massive backlash from the BJP, RSS, VHP and others over the same. In fact, Rahul Gandhi himself called the incident 'barbaric.'

    This is not the first time that Congress' "Bharat Jodo Yatra" has been flagged in controversy of 'Hindu hatred'.

    Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi's meeting with controversial Tamil pastor George Ponnaiah sparked a row after a video clip of the interaction went viral in which the pastor could be heard saying 'Jesus is the real god...not like shakti.'

    During the meeting, the Wayanad MP asked the pastor if Jesus was a form of God, to which, Ponniah replied, "Jesus is the real God. God reveals him(self) as a man, a real person...not like Shakti...so we see a human person." BJP and Congress leaders got into a war of words over the same.

