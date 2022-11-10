Gujarat Election 2022: 14 seats where BJP gave tickets to women leaders

Rivaba Jadeja joined the BJP three years ago and has been active in social work for a long time. In 2016, Rivaba married Ravindra Jadeja. She was the leader of Karni Sena, a Rajput community organisation. She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Gujarat BJP on Thursday (November 10) released the first list of candidates. It can be seen that the party has accounced 160 candidates in the first list. Of these candidates, as many as 14 women have been selected.

However, the BJP is relying heavily on the 'charisma' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to maintain its fort in Gujarat. The special thing is that the BJP has won all the assembly elections in Gujarat since 1995.

However, these 14 women candidates who got tickets in the first list, will surely play an important role in the upcoming Gujarat election 2022.

Here's where BJP is fielding women leaders:

Maltiben Kishorebhai Maheshwari – Gandhigham

Jijnaben Sanjaybhai Pandya - Vadhwan

Darshitaben Parasbhai Shah- Rajkot West

Bhanuben Manoharbhai Babria - Rajkot Rural

Geetaba Jayaraj Singh Jadeja – Gondal

Rivaba Rabindrasingh Jadeja- Jamnagar North

Darshanaben Deshmukh Vasava- Nadond

Sangitaben Patil – Limbayat

Payalben Manojbhai Kukrai- Naroda

Kanchanben Vinubhai Raddia – Thakkarbapanagar

Nimishaben Manharbhai Dindor- Morwahd

Manishaben Rajivbhai Lawyer – Vadodara

Bhikhiben Garwant Singh – Baid

Darshanaben Vaghela - Asarwa

In this list of women candidates, Rivaba, wife of India's star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has also made it to the list. She was given a ticket from Jamnagar North.

It is believed that Ravindra Jadeja could also contribute to the election campaign of his wife. He is currently running out of Team India due to injury.

The 33-year-old all-rounder took part in the Asia Cup. He has been out of the Indian team since August-2022. He was to be selected for the T20 World Cup but he got injured at the last moment.

Voting for the 182-member Gujarat legislative assembly will be held in two phases, December 1 and December 5, with results to be announced on December 8.