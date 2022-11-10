Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Election 2022: 14 seats where BJP gave tickets to women leaders

    Rivaba Jadeja joined the BJP three years ago and has been active in social work for a long time. In 2016, Rivaba married Ravindra Jadeja. She was the leader of Karni Sena, a Rajput community organisation. She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    Gujarat Election 2022: 14 seats where BJP gave tickets to women leaders AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 3:13 PM IST

    The Gujarat BJP on Thursday (November 10) released the first list of candidates. It can be seen that the party has accounced 160 candidates in the first list. Of these candidates, as many as 14 women have been selected.

    However, the BJP is relying heavily on the 'charisma' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to maintain its fort in Gujarat. The special thing is that the BJP has won all the assembly elections in Gujarat since 1995.

    Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: BJP announces first list of its candidates; check details

    However, these 14 women candidates who got tickets in the first list, will surely play an important role in the upcoming Gujarat election 2022.  

    Here's where BJP is fielding women leaders:

    Maltiben Kishorebhai Maheshwari – Gandhigham
    Jijnaben Sanjaybhai Pandya - Vadhwan
    Darshitaben Parasbhai Shah- Rajkot West
    Bhanuben Manoharbhai Babria - Rajkot Rural
    Geetaba Jayaraj Singh Jadeja – Gondal
    Rivaba Rabindrasingh Jadeja- Jamnagar North
    Darshanaben Deshmukh Vasava- Nadond
    Sangitaben Patil – Limbayat
    Payalben Manojbhai Kukrai- Naroda
    Kanchanben Vinubhai Raddia – Thakkarbapanagar
    Nimishaben Manharbhai Dindor- Morwahd
    Manishaben Rajivbhai Lawyer – Vadodara
    Bhikhiben Garwant Singh – Baid
    Darshanaben Vaghela - Asarwa

    Also read: Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress' campaign planning could have been better, says Anand Sharma

    In this list of women candidates, Rivaba, wife of India's star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has also made it to the list. She was given a ticket from Jamnagar North.

    Rivaba Jadeja joined the BJP three years ago and has been active in social work for a long time. In 2016, Rivaba married Ravindra Jadeja. She was the leader of Karni Sena, a Rajput community organisation. She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: Who is Rivaba Jadeja, cricketer's wife who received BJP ticket from Jamnagar North

    It is believed that Ravindra Jadeja could also contribute to the election campaign of his wife. He is currently running out of Team India due to injury.

    The 33-year-old all-rounder took part in the Asia Cup. He has been out of the Indian team since August-2022. He was to be selected for the T20 World Cup but he got injured at the last moment.

    Voting for the 182-member Gujarat legislative assembly will be held in two phases, December 1 and December 5, with results to be announced on December 8.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 3:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai Police ban drones paragliders private choppers other flying objects from November 13 here is why gcw

    Mumbai Police ban drones, paragliders, private choppers, other flying objects from November 13

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress' campaign planning could have been better, says Anand Sharma AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress' campaign planning could have been better, says Anand Sharma

    Gujarat Election 2022 Who is Rivaba Jadeja cricketer Ravindra Jadeja wife who received BJP ticket from Jamnagar North gcw

    Gujarat Election 2022: Who is Rivaba Jadeja, cricketer's wife who received BJP ticket from Jamnagar North

    SC refuses urgent hearing of PIL on Delhi Pollution, says, 'This problem requires solution but....' - adt

    SC refuses urgent hearing of PIL on Delhi Pollution, says, 'This problem requires solution but....'

    Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: SC allows Gautam Navlakha to be kept under house arrest

    Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: SC allows Gautam Navlakha to be kept under house arrest

    Recent Stories

    football England fans left fuming after Antonio Conte states Harry Kane 'really tired' ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    England fans left fuming after Conte states Harry Kane 'really tired' ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022

    How fu****g iconic... Urfi Javed fumes over FIR filed against her drb

    'How fu****g iconic...' Urfi Javed fumes over FIR filed against her

    Did Rashmika Mandanna forget her roots? Actress gets trolled for not watching Rishab Shetty's Kantara RBA

    Did Rashmika Mandanna forget her roots? Actress gets trolled for not watching Rishab Shetty's Kantara

    Mumbai Police ban drones paragliders private choppers other flying objects from November 13 here is why gcw

    Mumbai Police ban drones, paragliders, private choppers, other flying objects from November 13

    football efl carabao cup man united vs aston villa Ronaldo fans troll Messi after icon flaunts ball control skills during training snt

    Ronaldo fans troll Messi after Man United icon flaunts ball control skills during training

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon