Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Election 2022: Who is Rivaba Jadeja, cricketer's wife who received BJP ticket from Jamnagar North

    Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja has been allotted the Jamnagar North Vidhan Sabha seat ticket from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Rivaba joined BJP in 2019. Know all about her here.

    Gujarat Election 2022 Who is Rivaba Jadeja cricketer Ravindra Jadeja wife who received BJP ticket from Jamnagar North gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 2:05 PM IST

    The first list of candidates running in the Gujarat assembly elections in 2022 has been revealed by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja has been given a ticket. Rivaba Jadeja has been nominated from the Jamnagar North seat of the Gujarat legislature, according to the official list of candidates. In lieu of the incumbent candidate from Jamnagar North, Jadeja joined the ruling BJP in 2019.

    On Thursday, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav released the first list of BJP candidates for the next Gujarat assembly elections in 2022, which may have included up to 100 names. Bhupendra Patel, the chief minister of Gujarat, will run for office in the Ghatlodiya district.

    Also Read | Gujarat Election 2022: BJP announces first list of its candidates; check details

    The wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja is Rivaba Jadeja. The two got married in 2016 and have been together since. Before being married, Rivaba Jadeja was also known as Riva Solanki. She is the child of Prafullaba and Hardev Singh Solanki.

    Rivaba Jadeja was born on September 5, 1990, and is aged 32 years. She joined the Bhartiya Janta Party in 2018, and this year will be her first election season. She plans to run in the Gujarat assembly elections in 2022 from the Jamnagar North district.

    Also read: MCD Elections 2022: Delhi BJP releases manifesto; check highlights here

    The BJP politician received her Mechanical Engineering degree from Rajkot, Gujarat's Atmiya Institute of Technology and Science. She is also related to Congressman Hari Singh Solanki through a niece. Rivaba Jadeja was made the head of the women's branch of the Karni Sena, an Indian right-wing group, before joining the Bhartiya Janta Party in 2019.

    Among the other well-known figures on the BJP candidate list is Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who is running from his Ghatlodia district. Hardik Patel, a former leader of the Congress, has been handed a BJP ticket to run for office in the Viramgam district. Kantilal Amrutya, a former Morbi MLA who allegedly plunged into the river to save people during the most recent bridge collapse tragedy, has also been nominated by the BJP. 

    BJP candidates list for Gujarat includes 14 women, and 13 and 24 members from the Schedules Castes and Schedules Tribes respectively.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 2:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SC refuses urgent hearing of PIL on Delhi Pollution, says, 'This problem requires solution but....' - adt

    SC refuses urgent hearing of PIL on Delhi Pollution, says, 'This problem requires solution but....'

    Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: SC allows Gautam Navlakha to be kept under house arrest

    Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: SC allows Gautam Navlakha to be kept under house arrest

    Day after his release from Mumbai jail, Sanjay Raut to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah; here's why AJR

    Day after his release from Mumbai jail, Sanjay Raut to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah; here's why

    Coimbatore car explosion case: NIA conducts raids at 45 locations across Tamil Nadu AJR

    Coimbatore car explosion case: NIA conducts raid at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP announces first list of its candidates; check details AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP announces first list of its candidates; check details

    Recent Stories

    SC refuses urgent hearing of PIL on Delhi Pollution, says, 'This problem requires solution but....' - adt

    SC refuses urgent hearing of PIL on Delhi Pollution, says, 'This problem requires solution but....'

    How to be romantic? Here are some cute gestures your girlfriend will love sur

    How to be romantic? Here are some cute gestures your girlfriend will love

    WhatsApp to soon automatically mute large group chats for users Report gcw

    WhatsApp to soon automatically mute large group chats for users: Report

    Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: SC allows Gautam Navlakha to be kept under house arrest

    Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: SC allows Gautam Navlakha to be kept under house arrest

    Day after his release from Mumbai jail, Sanjay Raut to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah; here's why AJR

    Day after his release from Mumbai jail, Sanjay Raut to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah; here's why

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon