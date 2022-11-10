Gujarat Election 2022: Who is Rivaba Jadeja, cricketer's wife who received BJP ticket from Jamnagar North

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja has been allotted the Jamnagar North Vidhan Sabha seat ticket from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Rivaba joined BJP in 2019. Know all about her here.

The first list of candidates running in the Gujarat assembly elections in 2022 has been revealed by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja has been given a ticket. Rivaba Jadeja has been nominated from the Jamnagar North seat of the Gujarat legislature, according to the official list of candidates. In lieu of the incumbent candidate from Jamnagar North, Jadeja joined the ruling BJP in 2019.

On Thursday, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav released the first list of BJP candidates for the next Gujarat assembly elections in 2022, which may have included up to 100 names. Bhupendra Patel, the chief minister of Gujarat, will run for office in the Ghatlodiya district.

The wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja is Rivaba Jadeja. The two got married in 2016 and have been together since. Before being married, Rivaba Jadeja was also known as Riva Solanki. She is the child of Prafullaba and Hardev Singh Solanki.

Rivaba Jadeja was born on September 5, 1990, and is aged 32 years. She joined the Bhartiya Janta Party in 2018, and this year will be her first election season. She plans to run in the Gujarat assembly elections in 2022 from the Jamnagar North district.

The BJP politician received her Mechanical Engineering degree from Rajkot, Gujarat's Atmiya Institute of Technology and Science. She is also related to Congressman Hari Singh Solanki through a niece. Rivaba Jadeja was made the head of the women's branch of the Karni Sena, an Indian right-wing group, before joining the Bhartiya Janta Party in 2019.

Among the other well-known figures on the BJP candidate list is Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who is running from his Ghatlodia district. Hardik Patel, a former leader of the Congress, has been handed a BJP ticket to run for office in the Viramgam district. Kantilal Amrutya, a former Morbi MLA who allegedly plunged into the river to save people during the most recent bridge collapse tragedy, has also been nominated by the BJP.

BJP candidates list for Gujarat includes 14 women, and 13 and 24 members from the Schedules Castes and Schedules Tribes respectively.