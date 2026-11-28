Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi visited Moti Chikhlod Primary School in Chhota Udepur, where he ate a mid-day meal with students and reviewed school operations and local community concerns during his three-day trip to the tribal district.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 28 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi shared a meal with students at Moti Chikhlod Primary School in Kawant. Sanghavi partook in the meal as per the prescribed school menu, which included pulao, dhebra, vegetable curry and salad. He also interacted with the students to gather information about the meal arrangements and the quality of food being served, the release said. On this occasion, Sarpanch of Moti Chikhlod, Parvati Bhagwan Rathwa, also joined the meal. Everyone began the meal by singing the school’s prayer, thereby following the school’s traditional practice. Sanghavi also obtained feedback from the villagers and parents present on the educational activities and functioning of the school.

He is on a three-day visit to the tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district from November 27 to 29. A day earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister will travel directly from Vadodara to Kawant, where he paid floral tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, architect of the Indian Constitution, and tribal revolutionary Birsa Munda. He held an organisational meeting at the Kawant Circuit House with assembly constituency in-charges, mandal in-charges, booth presidents, morcha presidents, general secretaries and other BJP office-bearers. In the evening, he held a traditional ‘Khatla Baithak’ (community interaction seated on cots) with members of the local tribal community to listen to their concerns. He also participated in a Bhajan-Bhojan programme to foster cordial and close interaction with the community.

The next day, the Deputy Chief Minister offered prayers at Hafeshwar Mahadev Temple. He subsequently visited the jetty project at Hafeshwar, the reception counter of Gujarat Tourism Corporation and the Reva Eco-Tourism site to review tourism development opportunities. He interacted with tribal youth employed in the government and private sectors through a ‘Yuva Samvad’ programme. Subsequently, he chaired a high-level review meeting at GMDC Kadipani to assess the administrative situation in the Assembly constituency. At a public hearing organised on the grounds of the Kawant Circuit House, he interacted directly with representatives of the traders’ association, tribal youth and villagers and listened to their grievances and representations.

On the final day of his visit, the Deputy Chief Minister will tour Panwad, Panibar and Jetpur Pavi taluka. At Ram Tekri in Panibar, he will participate in a ‘Man Ki Baat’ programme with progressive women from the region. He will attend a youth interaction programme at Eklavya College in Kalarani and subsequently have lunch with journalists. Before concluding his visit, he will offer prayers at Muladhar Kabir Temple and meet saints, spiritual leaders and religious representatives to seek their blessings. (ANI)