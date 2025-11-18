A 23-year-old woman, Misba Sheikh, was strangled to death by her husband, Qasim Sheikh, in Vadodara's Tandalja after a late-night argument. Fights over Qasim’s unemployment and claims that Misba hit their 6-month-old child triggered the fatal attack

A 23-year-old woman, Misba Sheikh, was strangled to death by her husband, Qasim Shabbirbhai Sheikh, inside their rented home in Vadodara’s Tandalja area late on Sunday night. Police said the couple fought often over several issues, mainly Qasim’s unemployment and conflict over childcare, which had created continuous tension in the home. Neighbours were aware of their frequent arguments.

According to investigators, Qasim stayed home without a job, and this often led to quarrels. Misba would scold him for not earning and tell him to find work. Police said these arguments had become a regular part of their life.

Argument over child leads to fatal rage

On Sunday night, the couple’s fight turned violent. Police said Misba allegedly hit their six-month-old baby during the argument, according to a report by The Times of India.

Inspector S. M. Sagar of JP Road Police Station said Qasim told officers that he got angry and asked Misba not to hit the child. In response, Misba taunted him again about his unemployment and told him to stay away because he did not earn.

Qasim told police that her remarks pushed him over the edge. He said, “She kept telling me I had no right to speak because I did not earn. When she started beating the baby again, I lost control.”

Investigators said that in a sudden burst of anger, he grabbed her neck and strangled her to death. Police confirmed that Qasim was not drunk at the time of the crime and had been unemployed 'for quite some time'.

Immediate police action and arrest

As soon as police received information about the incident, teams from JP Road Police Station rushed to the house.

They secured the crime scene and shifted Misba’s body to Gotri Hospital for postmortem. Within hours, Qasim was arrested. Police said they had a clear confession and strong evidence linking him to the murder.

Vadodara SP A. V. Katkad said, “The moment we received the information, our team reached the spot without delay. We have arrested the accused husband who strangulated his wife. Further investigation is underway to establish all details.”

Family devastated as infant left behind

Misba's maternal uncle, Shabbir Hussain Abul Karim Dewan, said the family is in shock. They lived separately and mostly kept in touch over the phone.

He said, "We were informed by the police about the incident. They had a daughter, just six months old. A fight escalated into murder. We want justice for Misba."

Police have registered a case of murder. Technical and forensic teams are now analysing evidence to strengthen the case. The couple’s baby girl remains at the centre of a shaken and grieving family.