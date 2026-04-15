The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Surat has arrested a 50-year-old gym trainer for allegedly trapping a married woman in a relationship and later attempting to extort money from her husband.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Surat has arrested a 50-year-old gym trainer for allegedly trapping a married woman in a relationship and later attempting to extort money from her husband. The accused, Shabbir Trunkwala, allegedly ensnared a married woman in a long-term relationship. He then demanded Rs 5 lakh from her husband while threatening to leak her private pictures.

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He had already extorted Rs 50,000 from the complainant and issued death threats to enforce his demands. The Surat Police have booked him under charges of extortion, criminal intimidation, and threats, and have launched a probe.

Deputy commissioner of police Rajdeep Nakum said police had earlier received complaints about some gym trainers luring women into relationships. "We had called gym owners and trainers for a meeting on March 9 and warned them against such activities. Despite that, this case came to light after a businessman approached us," he said.

The woman had joined a gym in the City Light area nearly seven years ago, where Trunkwala, her trainer, allegedly built trust before drawing her into a relationship, despite being married with two children.

Seven months ago, Trunkwala reportedly showed up at the woman’s residence in Pal, triggering a confrontation with her husband. Even after being warned to stay away, the accused allegedly doubled down, threatening to circulate her private images unless paid Rs 5 lakh.

In a particularly alarming episode two months ago near a school in Adajan, the accused allegedly pressed a shard of broken glass against the businessman’s throat, forcing him into submission. Fearing for his life, the victim paid Rs 50,000 and promised to arrange the remaining amount.

It was only after family intervention that the complainant approached the SOG and filed an official complaint. Police are now investigating whether Trunkwala targeted other women using similar tactics.