A 60-year-old security guard was killed in Delhi's Peeragarhi after being run over twice by a car. His son alleges it was a 'planned conspiracy,' claiming he was attacked with sticks first. Police are investigating the incident using CCTV footage.

A 60-year-old security guard was killed after being allegedly run over by a four-wheeler twice near a tempo stand in west Delhi's Peeragarhi area in the early hours of Saturday, according to the police.

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The deceased was identified as Bijender Singh, a resident of Peeragarhi village, who worked as a watchman at the tempo stand near Shri Shidh Baba Mandir, police said His son Ravi, has alleged that the death of his father was a "planned conspiracy"

Son Alleges 'Planned Conspiracy'

Speaking with ANI, Ravi said his father had been working as a security guard for the past 1.5 to 2 years. Recounting the Saturday early morning incident, he said that around 3:30 AM, the family was informed that Bijender had met with an accident. "When we reached the spot, we found my father lying dead on the road," he said.

Ravi also stated that his father had undergone leg surgery some time ago.

Demanding justice, Ravi alleged that this was a "planned conspiracy" and claimed that his father was first attacked with sticks after some individuals allegedly stepped out of a vehicle, and was then hit and crushed by the same vehicle. "This is a planned conspiracy," he alleged, demanding a thorough and fair investigation.

Police Launch Investigation

According to the police, a PCR call regarding the fatal accident was received at the Paschim Vihar West police station at approximately 4:03 AM on Saturday. After arriving at the spot, officers found the victim lying in an unconscious state at the scene.

Investigators discovered skid marks at the scene of the crime, which prompted a detailed analysis of CCTV footage from the area. The footage revealed that the victim was run over by a four-wheeler twice, police said.

(ANI)