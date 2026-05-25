BRS's KTR criticized CM Revanth Reddy's 'Future City' plan, arguing he fails to manage Hyderabad's basic sanitation. He also accused the government of using the Musi River project for commissions, despite most of the work being completed earlier.

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Working President KTR on Sunday criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for speaking about a "Future City" while allegedly failing to manage the existing Hyderabad city properly. He said the Chief Minister lacked the ability to maintain the current city but was making grand claims about building a future city.

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According to the release, "He remarked that neither the Municipal Administration Minister nor the Chief Minister could even ensure basic sanitation and garbage clearance in Hyderabad, and therefore, people would not believe their 'Future City' promises. He questioned who would trust a Chief Minister "with no future", talking about building a future city."

Criticism Over Musi River Project

KTR also criticised the Chief Minister's plans regarding the Musi River rejuvenation project. He alleged that the previous government had already constructed sewage treatment plants (STPs) and nearly completed the Musi cleanup process and that Revanth Reddy was now trying to use the project to syphon off massive amounts of money through contracts and commissions.

"He claimed that the current government was discussing the Musi rejuvenation project only for contract-related commissions, despite much of the work already being completed earlier. KTR said that former Chief Minister KCR had instructed that the Musi cleanup should happen without demolitions or displacement, whereas the current government was demolishing thousands of houses and causing hardship to lakhs of people in the name of the Musi project," the release said.

He questioned why the government was now proposing another massive expenditure of Rs 1.5 lakh crore on the Musi project when STPs and bridges had already been initiated by the previous government. (ANI)