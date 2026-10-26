A man killed his son and dumped his body in a water-filled pit before attempting suicide by slashing his throat, police said. Identified as Jayeshbhai Nayaka, the man was hospitalised with serious injuries and was reported to be in critical condition. Police said he had been living alone with his son after his wife left home.

A man in Gujarat's Chhota Udepur allegedly strangled his eight-year-old son and dumped his body in a water-filled pit. He then attempted suicide by slashing his own throat. Police said that the accused, identified as Jayeshbhai Nayaka, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where his condition was reported to be critical. The incident came to light after local residents discovered the child's body and alerted the police. A murder case has been registered following a complaint by a relative, and investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the child's death, according a report by Aaj Tak.

According to preliminary findings, family-related difficulties and mental stress may have contributed to the incident. However, police are investigating the precise sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the alleged killing.

Chhota Udepur Case: Child's Body Found In Water-Filled Pit

Police said Nayaka was living with his eight-year-old son after the child's mother left the house. The boy's body was later found in a water-filled pit by local residents, who informed the authorities. Following the discovery, police began investigating the incident and sent the child's body for a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

A relative subsequently filed a complaint, following which Gujarat Police registered a murder case against the accused. Investigators are also recording statements from eyewitnesses and gathering evidence to establish what happened.

Father Hospitalised After Alleged Suicide Attempt

After allegedly killing his son, Nayaka attempted suicide by cutting his own throat with a blade, police said.

He was initially taken to a hospital for first aid. Given the seriousness of his injuries, he was later referred to a more advanced medical facility. His condition was reported to be critical.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the alleged suicide attempt alongside the murder case.

Police Examine Family Circumstances And Mental Stress

Preliminary investigations suggest that Nayaka had reportedly been under considerable mental stress following his wife's departure from the household and while raising his son alone.

Investigators are examining whether concerns about his child's future and his ability to provide him with a secure life played any role in the incident. These remain preliminary lines of inquiry, and the precise motive has not been established.

Police are continuing to collect evidence and record statements as part of the investigation.