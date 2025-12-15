Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi to discuss the state's development and economic growth. The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between the Centre and the state for Assam's progress.

CM Sarma Discusses Assam's Development with Finance Minister

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Monday to discuss key issues related to the state's development and the welfare of its people.

According to a release, during the meeting, a wide range of matters concerning Assam's economic growth, infrastructure development, and public welfare initiatives were deliberated upon.

The discussion focused on strengthening cooperation between the Centre and the state to accelerate Assam's growth trajectory further.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Union Finance Minister for her continued support and guidance in advancing Assam's development agenda, and reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the Central Government for the overall progress and well-being of the people of the state.

Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter, Chief Minister Sarma wrote, "Honoured to call upon Hon'ble Union Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman ji in New Delhi today. We discussed several issues related to Assam's development and the welfare of our people."

"I expressed my gratitude to the Hon'ble Minister for her continued support in our growth journey," CM Sarma said.

Sarma Extends Invitation to Vice President

Earlier on Sunday, CM Sarma paid a courtesy call on the Vice President CP Radhakrishnan in the national capital on Sunday.

During the meeting at the Vice President's enclave, Chief Minister Sarma personally congratulated Radhakrishnan on his appointment as Vice President of India.

The Chief Minister also extended a formal invitation to the Vice President to visit Assam and witness the state's transformation and recent development progress.

According to a release, the Vice President appreciated the gesture and interacted warmly with the Chief Minister during a 30-minute meeting.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Sarma said, "Honoured to call upon Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri CP Radhakrishnan ji in New Delhi today."

"I personally congratulated him on assuming the august office of @VPIndia and invited him to visit Assam to witness the State's transformation in recent years."

