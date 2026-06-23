CM Bhupendra Patel reviewed Vadnagar's Heritage Restoration Project. The initiative, funded 80% by the state, restores private properties using traditional methods. 55 buildings are complete, with more underway and many more owners joining.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the Heritage Precinct Development and Facade Restoration Project underway in Vadnagar, a key initiative aimed at preserving and revitalising the town's rich historical legacy.

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The project is being implemented as a pilot project under the State Government's Swarnim Jayanti Mukhya Mantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana to restore Vadnagar's historic buildings and streets to their original grandeur.

During the visit, CM conducted a detailed review of the ongoing works, expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved, and reaffirmed the State Government's commitment to preserving Vadnagar's heritage and establishing its cultural legacy on the global stage.

Restoration Methodology and Craftsmanship

The project aims to preserve the distinctive character of Vadnagar's heritage and to safeguard its traditional architectural legacy. As part of the initiative, heritage-value private properties and residential structures are being scientifically restored and renovated in accordance with their original architectural styles and traditional construction techniques.

Special emphasis is being placed on the use of local materials and skilled artisans to preserve traditional craftsmanship, intricate carvings and historic construction methods, ensuring that this rich heritage is conserved for future generations.

Collaborative Funding and Public Participation

The State Government has adopted a unique model of public participation for this heritage conservation initiative. Under the project, 80 per cent of the restoration cost is borne by the State Government, while the remaining 20 per cent is contributed by property owners.

This collaborative approach has strengthened public participation and encouraged residents to actively contribute to the preservation of their heritage. Encouraged by the success of the initiative, nearly 100 additional property owners have voluntarily expressed interest in joining the project and undertaking restoration of their properties, a release said.

Implementation Zones and Progress

For systematic implementation, the project has been divided into four key heritage zones: the Prerna School premise, the Kirti Toran premise, the Patthar Haveli area, and the banks of Sharmishtha Talav (Lake).

As per the latest progress, restoration work on 55 historic buildings has been completed, while work on 52 additional buildings is currently underway. Restoration of two more structures is planned in the next phase.

Upon completion, the heritage corridor of Vadnagar will be revitalised in a renewed form, further strengthening its identity as a centre of cultural and historical significance. (ANI)