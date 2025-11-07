Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel led statewide celebrations for the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. The main event in Gandhinagar featured a collective singing and a 'Swadeshi Pledge,' with the CM hailing the song as India's soul.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday led grand celebrations across the state to mark the 150th anniversary of India's national song, Vande Mataram. The Chief Minister participated in a collective singing of Vande Mataram and a 'Swadeshi Pledge' ceremony held at the Gujarat Legislative Assembly premises in Gandhinagar, attended by Speaker Shankarbhai Chaudhary and other dignitaries.

Statewide Celebrations Across Gujarat

Similar events were organised across all districts, where guardian ministers, officials, and employees of panchayats, municipal corporations, and municipalities joined in the unified rendition of the national song.

CM Hails Song's Patriotic Spirit

Speaking on the occasion, CM Patel hailed Vande Mataram as "the resonance of India's soul and the sacred sound of patriotism" that inspires faith, energy, and national resolve. He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words describing Vande Mataram as "the royal path of development and the heartbeat of our freedom."

Linking Vande Mataram to PM Modi's Vision

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875 during a train journey in Bengal and later set to music by Rabindranath Tagore, Vande Mataram continues to symbolise India's unity and spirit of self-reliance.

According to an official release, Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Modi embodies the essence of the words "Tvam hi pranah sharire" from the song Vande Mataram--living every breath in devotion to Maa Bharati and setting an exemplary ideal for the entire nation. The Prime Minister has described Vande Mataram as the pride, dignity, and glory of India.

Chief Minister Patel stated that PM Modi has actualised the vision of Maa Bharati depicted in the song Vande Mataram through concrete initiatives aimed at realising every aspect of a prosperous and bountiful nation -- Sujalam, Sufalam. He further added that initiatives such as Panchamrut Shakti, Kanya Kelavani and welfare measures for the poor and underprivileged, launched in Gujarat, embody the true essence of Vande Mataram -- the spirit of inclusive growth, well-being, and prosperity for all. (ANI)