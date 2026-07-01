Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launched the Viksit Gujarat @2047 Implementation Roadmap, aligning with PM Modi's Viksit Bharat vision. The roadmap aims for focused governance to improve citizen quality of life, infrastructure, and economic well-being.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday launched a decisive transformational initiative by unveiling the Viksit Gujarat @2047 Implementation Roadmap, taking the State Government from vision to on-ground execution.

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Roadmap Launch and Collaborative Effort

According to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the roadmap unveiled by the Chief Minister has been jointly prepared by the Gujarat State Institute of Transformation (GRIT) and the Planning Division of the General Administration Department. The Implementation Roadmap was unveiled in Gandhinagar in the presence of Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, Members of the Council of Ministers, Chief Secretary MK Das, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Hasmukh Adhia and senior secretaries.

Aligning with Viksit Bharat 2047

Describing the Viksit Gujarat@ 2047 Implementation Roadmap, aligned with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, as a decisive milestone in the State's development journey, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has given the mantra of Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas and Sauno Prayas for building Viksit Bharat, with the active participation of all States to ensure inclusive development. He stated that the roadmap clearly defines what needs to be done, by whom and within what timeline, thereby ensuring focused and accountable governance.

Focus on Citizen-Centric Outcomes

Emphasising outcomes over objectives, the Chief Minister said that the Implementation Roadmap will ultimately help improve the quality of life of citizens through better livelihoods, stronger infrastructure, inclusive growth and sustainable development.

A Framework for Quality Governance

The Chief Minister said that Gujarat must realise the Prime Minister's vision of quality governance through the implementation of this long-term strategic roadmap prepared by GRIT, which aims to establish Gujarat as a competitive, inclusive, sustainable and technology-driven state. He further said that the implementation of GRIT's roadmap will serve as a guiding framework for achieving the State Government's concept of "Earning Well, Living Well", aimed at strengthening the well-being and economic foundation of every citizen.

Expressing confidence, the Chief Minister said that the micro planning carried out under the Viksit Gujarat@2047 Implementation Roadmap will certainly lead to the creation of Viksit Gujarat through action-oriented implementation and the collective, sincere efforts of all stakeholders.

Call to Action: Rejecting Complacency

He said that by carrying forward the development approach adopted by the Prime Minister during the past 12 years of good governance, a healthy competitive environment has emerged among the States. Gujarat must continue working consistently to uphold its resolve to take the lead in contributing to Viksit Bharat. For this purpose, he advised setting ambitious goals at all times and overcoming the "Chalse" (it will do) mindset. He also emphasised that quality must remain the foundation of all work and that there should be no compromise in delivering 100 per cent quality outcomes. (ANI)