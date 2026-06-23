Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launched the 24th Shala Praveshotsav from PM Modi's school in Vadnagar. He highlighted the campaign's success in achieving 100% school enrollment and a dropout rate of less than 1%, crediting Narendra Modi's vision.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the statewide 24th edition of Shala Praveshotsav from BN High School in Vadnagar, Mehsana, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his school education. During this programme, as part of this campaign, around 390 children were enrolled in schools.

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On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister's life is an inspiring example of how a student from an ordinary family can achieve great success through hard work, determination, and education. He added that under the Prime Minister's leadership, new opportunities have opened up in the fields of education, skill development, and growth.

Transformative Impact of Shala Praveshotsav

Speaking about the outcomes of Shala Praveshotsav, the Chief Minister said, "In 2003, the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi launched the significant campaigns of Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani. As a result, a remarkable transformation has taken place in the State's education sector. At one time, a large number of children used to discontinue their studies midway; however, due to sustained efforts and collective responsibility towards education, school enrollment has now reached 100 percent and the dropout ratio has declined to less than 1 per cent."

The Chief Minister congratulated teachers for identifying and re-enrolling 24 children from schools in Vadnagar who had discontinued their education for various reasons. "As a result of technology and the continuous efforts of teachers, children who are out of school are being identified and reconnected with education."

"If a student remains absent even for a day or two, teachers contact parents and express concern about the child's absence."

Initiatives for Girls' Education

The Chief Minister also appealed that parents share equal responsibility with the Government in ensuring that every child completes school education. The Chief Minister stated that the State Government has implemented schemes such as 'Namo Lakshmi' and 'Namo Saraswati' to promote girls' education, and these initiatives have produced positive results within a short period. Under the Namo Lakshmi Scheme, girls studying in Standards 9 to 12 receive assistance of Rs 50,000, while under the Namo Saraswati Scheme, students pursuing science education receive financial incentive assistance of Rs 25,000.

Guidance for Students

Guiding students, the Chief Minister said that they should limit the use of mobile phones and television and focus on their studies. He further added that success in life can be achieved through proper time management, respect for parents, and dedication towards education.

Programme Highlights and Student Involvement

A special feature of the programme was that all arrangements, including stage management, welcoming dignitaries, and delivering the vote of thanks, were handled entirely by the school students. The Chief Minister appreciated the students for demonstrating these skills.

During the programme, the Chief Minister honoured bright students and those who had excelled in the fields of arts and sports. As part of their social responsibility alongside education, all students present took a pledge to follow traffic rules.

At the conclusion of the programme, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel planted a tree in the school premises and conveyed the message of environmental conservation. He also held a meeting with members of the School Management Committee and the governing body to discuss educational quality.

This event was attended by MLA Kiritbhai Patel, Vadnagar Municipality President Mitika Shah, Taluka Panchayat President Kanuji Thakor, leaders Shri Girishbhai Rajgor, Bharatbhai Dangar, District Collector Shri SK Prajapati, District Development Officer Anchu Wilson, the school Principal, teachers, parents, and a large number of students.