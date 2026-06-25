Delhi Development Authority (DDA) conducted a demolition drive in the Yamuna Bazar area, removing unauthorised structures from the floodplain amid heavy security. This action follows eviction notices citing flood risk and public safety.

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) conducted a demolition drive in the Yamuna Bazar area near Nigam Bodh Ghat to remove unauthorised structures and encroachments on Thursday. Visuals from the site showed the presence of heavy security forces, with personnel lined up to maintain order, while excavators moved in on sites.

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Eviction Notices and Flood Risk

This action is part of a bigger drive by Delhi authorities to clear illegal structures from the Yamuna floodplain. On May 8, the Delhi government had issued eviction notices to people living near the Yamuna floodplain in Old Delhi, citing flood risk and public safety, under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The Yamuna flood plains are ecologically sensitive and fall under Zone-O. A notice from the Additional DM of Old Delhi said nearly 310 houses near Yamuna Bazar were illegal encroachments on floodplain land owned by the DDA.

Officials said the area floods every year when the Yamuna's water level rises, putting people, animals and property at risk, and residents were told to vacate within 15 days and remove their belongings themselves.

Flood Protection Wall Planned

Earlier in May, the Delhi government had also approved the construction of a flood protection wall along a vulnerable stretch of the Ring Road in a major push to protect the capital from the Yamuna's recurring floods.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that a 4.72-kilometre-long wall will be built from Majnu Ka Tila to the Old Railway Bridge (ORB), with a target to complete the project before the next monsoon season.

The Chief Minister had said the decision, formally cleared as part of the budget, is rooted in the city's repeated experience with severe flooding. She underlined that the government is now moving decisively towards a permanent solution, rather than relying on temporary or stopgap measures. Once in place, the wall will act as a robust barrier, preventing the Yamuna waters from spilling into residential areas. It is expected to provide a strong layer of protection to vulnerable localities such as Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Yamuna Bazaar and Majnu Ka Tila areas that have historically faced the worst impact whenever water levels rise.