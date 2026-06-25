Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the 1975 Emergency 'one of the darkest chapters' in Indian history, recalling rights violations and curbs on free speech. He reaffirmed the Modi government's commitment to upholding the Constitution.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday termed the 1975 Emergency as "one of the darkest chapters in the history of Indian democracy," recalling the violation of individual rights and the curb on freedom of speech and expression.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an X post marking the 51st anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency, Rajnath Singh termed the day an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment to democracy and the Constitution. He wrote, "On this day in 1975, the Emergency was imposed in India. The Emergency remains one of the darkest chapters in the history of Indian democracy. During that period, freedom of speech and expression was curtailed, attempts were made to control and undermine the judiciary, and the rights of millions of citizens were violated." "The Emergency reminds us that when those in power become authoritarian, the lives of citizens, democratic institutions, and constitutional values come under serious threat. Therefore, this day is not only an occasion to remember the past, but also an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to democracy, the Constitution, and the rights and freedoms of citizens. Our government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains firmly committed to upholding the Constitution in both letter and spirit and to strengthening India's democratic institutions. The nation remains indebted to all those who stood against the injustices and excesses of the Emergency and courageously defended democracy and the Constitution," Singh posted on X.

A Look Back at the 1975 Emergency

On June 25, 1975, the then-President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed issued the Emergency Proclamation under Article 352, citing "internal disturbance." India was placed under an Emergency between June 25, 1975 and March 21, 1977. The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is widely criticised for the suspension of fundamental rights during the period, and for arresting opposition leaders, including Jayaprakash Narayan, under the stringent Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). JP Narayan had led the Sampoorn Kranti Bihar Movement against the Congress government in the 1970s.

As per the Shah Commission reports, the period witnessed mass detention, a sterilisation drive, and censorship of the press. The BJP had marked the 50th anniversary of the Emergency last year as "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas". (ANI)