Seven endangered Golden Langurs were released into Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park in Assam after being rescued from a wildlife trafficking network. Nine traffickers were arrested in the operation, which dismantled an international smuggling ring.

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said that seven endangered Golden Langurs were released back into the wild at Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park following their successful rescue from an illegal wildlife trafficking network, rehabilitation and scientific monitoring.

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In a post on X, the Assam Forest Minister wrote, "I am happy to inform that the seven Golden Langurs have now been successfully released back into their natural habitat at Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park after undergoing rescue, rehabilitation and careful scientific monitoring." He described the release as a significant milestone in Assam's wildlife conservation efforts and credited the achievement to the dedicated work of forest officials, wildlife experts, enforcement agencies and local communities.

"Their return to the wild is a testament to the coordinated efforts of everyone involved in their rescue and rehabilitation. This also sends a strong message to wildlife criminals that Assam has zero tolerance for poaching and wildlife trafficking," the Minister said.

Details of the Rescue Operation

The rescued primates were among eight endangered Golden Langurs recovered during a major anti-trafficking operation conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police in Chirang district a few days back. Unfortunately, one of the rescued langurs did not survive despite efforts to save it.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, STF personnel from Guwahati, assisted by Chirang district police, launched a late-night operation along National Highway-27 in the Sidli area of Chirang district. The operation led to the dismantling of an alleged international wildlife trafficking network and the arrest of nine suspected traffickers, including a Bangladeshi national.

Authorities also rescued the eight Golden Langurs, a Schedule-I species protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and listed among the world's most endangered primates.

Rehabilitation and Reintroduction

Following their rescue, the surviving langurs were placed under the care of wildlife experts and veterinary teams who monitored their health and behaviour before determining they were fit for release.

The animals have now been reintroduced into Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park, a biodiversity-rich protected area spread across Chirang and Kokrajhar districts in the Bodoland Territorial Region. Covering over 316 square kilometres, the national park forms part of the Manas Biosphere Reserve and serves as a crucial habitat for several rare and endangered species, including the Golden Langur.

Assam's Commitment to Conservation

The Forest Minister reiterated the Assam Government's commitment to protecting the state's rich biodiversity and strengthening efforts against wildlife crime. "Together, we remain committed to safeguarding Assam's natural heritage and ensuring that future generations inherit a thriving ecosystem and healthy wildlife populations," he said.