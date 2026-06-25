Akhilesh Yadav questioned the UP govt's action after a deadly fire in Lucknow. He also commemorated Maharani Durgavati and wooed the tribal community with promises of housing, jobs, and dedicated police stations if his party comes to power.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav questioned the action being taken by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the Fire Department following the recent fire incident in Lucknow's Aliganj area, which claimed 15 lives. Addressing the media on Thursday, Yadav questioned the LDA's decision to seal a coaching centre in connection with the incident and asked why such action was being initiated only now. "Why is action being taken now? Whose government is in power? The government is responsible. Has someone else been running the government for the last 10 years?" Yadav said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Yadav Reaches Out to Tribal Community

During the programme, Yadav also met members of the tribal community, who felicitated him. Referring to Maharani Durgavati on her martyrdom day, he praised her role in defending the Gondwana kingdom and highlighted the contribution of women in society. "Today we are observing the martyrdom day of Maharani Durgavati. In those times, no queen was seen protecting her kingdom the way she did. Brave women have emerged from our society," he said.

Speaking on tribal welfare, Yadav said tribals are an important part of the Samajwadi Party's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) social coalition. "In PDA, the 'A' also stands for Adivasi. Tribals are our brothers and are an integral part of PDA," he said.

Yadav also said that if a Samajwadi Party government is formed in Uttar Pradesh, the demands of the tribal community would be fulfilled and they would be given due respect. "Officials themselves will visit tribal villages. No tribal person will be insulted in the state. We will work to help the poor. Tribal families will be provided Lohia Housing," he said

He also promised benefits under government welfare schemes and said arrangements for accommodation and food would be made for tribal students in government colleges. "Benefits under government schemes will be ensured. Arrangements for accommodation and food will be made in government colleges. Separate police stations for tribals will be established, and tribal police personnel will be deployed," he said.

Yadav also said tribals would be provided government jobs and assistance for overseas opportunities. "They will also be given government jobs. Those wishing to go abroad will be provided assistance for overseas opportunities," he added. (ANI)