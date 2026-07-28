Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel lauded power personnel for restoring electricity in 1,197 villages within hours post-heavy rains. Minister Jitu Vaghani credited PM Modi's vision for the swift response, a stark contrast to past lengthy outages.

Gujarat Minister Jitu Vaghani said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel appreciated the dedicated efforts of power department personnel who restored electricity supply across the state following the recent heavy rains.

Addressing the media on the issues discussed during the Cabinet meeting, Vaghani said that disruptions in electricity supply are inevitable during heavy rainfall, cyclones, and other natural disasters. However, he noted that the new direction given to Gujarat's power sector by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enabled the State Government to carry out rapid restoration work even in the most challenging situations.

Swift Restoration Efforts

Providing further details, the Minister said that electricity supply was restored within a matter of hours in 1,197 villages affected by the recent heavy rains in Gujarat. The adverse weather damaged 2,575 power feeders, 1,464 electricity poles, and nearly 5,000 transformers across the state.

To restore the damaged infrastructure, more than 900 specialised teams, comprising over 3,400 power personnel, worked continuously on the ground under emergency conditions.

Vaghani said that in earlier years, power outages following such disasters often lasted for weeks or even months. Today, under the guidance of Chief Minister Patel, normalcy has been restored much more quickly through the swift response of the Energy Department. The Cabinet congratulated the entire department for its prompt and commendable efforts.

CM Stresses Employee Safety

The Minister further said that the Chief Minister particularly lauded the relentless efforts of power personnel working in the field. At the same time, Patel issued clear instructions that there should be no compromise on the safety and security of employees. He stressed that all safety protocols must be strictly followed during restoration work and directed that field personnel should be deployed only after being provided with all necessary safety gear and equipment.

The Chief Minister also observed that workers sometimes neglect to use the available safety equipment in their eagerness to complete restoration work quickly or due to habit. He therefore instructed that all personnel must use the prescribed safety gear properly.

He further directed that any additional tools, equipment, or safety facilities required to ensure the safety of employees should be provided by the State Government on a priority basis.