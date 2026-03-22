Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launched public welfare projects worth over Rs 938 crore in Mehsana district. The initiatives include ground-breaking for works over Rs 630 crore and inauguration of completed projects worth Rs 140 crore.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various public welfare projects worth over Rs 938 crore at Visnagar under the 'Mahimavant Mehsana' programme, adding a new milestone to the development history of Mehsana district.

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According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, CM Patel performed ground-breaking for projects worth over Rs 630 crore and laid foundation stones for works exceeding Rs 168 crore. He also inaugurated completed development works worth Rs 140 crore, dedicating them to the public.

CM Patel Outlines Development Roadmap

The Chief Minsiter expressed confidence that these projects would prove to be landmark initiatives for the holistic development of Mehsana district. Nutrition kits were distributed to expectant mothers during the event. Citizens also took a pledge to adopt 'Swadeshi' in the inspiring presence of the Chief Minister, the release said.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Patel stated that Gujarat is currently leading the country in financial management, ensuring there is no shortage of funds for development. He assured that there would be no financial constraints for the development of Mehsana district and that all viable proposals from the district would be prioritised and approved.

Highlighting the state's development momentum, the CM noted that projects worth over Rs 2,500 crore have been inaugurated or launched across Gujarat in just the past three days. "The doubling of the Mehsana-Palanpur railway line and the long-pending approval of the Taranga-Ambaji railway line would significantly boost economic activity in the region," he said.

Reiterating the commitment to develop Vadnagar, the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, into a world-class heritage town, the Chief Minister mentioned initiatives such as the Prerna School, an archaeological museum, and the redevelopment of the railway station. He also stated that Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 3.24 lakh crore signed during the Regional Vibrant Summit for North Gujarat reflect the district's industrial potential. "Mehsana is also emerging as a food processing hub," he added.

Minister Rushikesh Patel on State's Progress

Energy and Petrochemicals Minister Rushikesh Patel, speaking on the occasion, said that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is rapidly advancing the development vision initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted that the state government has announced a substantial Rs 11,000 crore package for farmers, under which over Rs 250 crore has been directly credited to the accounts of farmers in Mehsana as compensation for crop losses.

"Strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the district, sub-district hospitals have been established in Vijapur and Kheralu. In the education sector, facilities such as M.N. Science College, new colleges, and special arrangements for competitive exam preparation have been developed," Rushikesh Patel said.

The Minister further added that the government is committed to improving the ease of living for citizens, especially those in remote areas. "Work on underground power lines to make cities wire-free, including in Unjha, is nearing completion. By integrating modern amenities with the historic legacy of places like Modhera Sun Temple and Vadnagar, Gujarat will play a foundational role in achieving the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047," he said.

Dignitaries in Attendance

At the beginning of the programme, Mehsana Collector SK Prajapati welcomed the dignitaries, while District Development Officer Dr Hasrat Jaismin delivered the vote of thanks.

The event was attended by District In-charge Minister Pravin Mali, Rajya Sabha MP Mayank Nayak, MP Haribhai Patel, Bharat Singh Dabhi, MLAs Mukesh Patel, C.J. Chavda, Kirit Patel, Sukhaji Thakor, Sardarbhai Chaudhary and Rajendrabhai Chavda, along with Dudhsagar Dairy Chairman Ashokbhai Chaudhary, and several other leaders, officials, and a large number of citizens. (ANI)