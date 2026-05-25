A BJP delegation led by state chief Rajeev Bindal and former CM Jai Ram Thakur met the Himachal Governor, accusing the Congress govt of interfering in local body elections by amending rules and using administrative and political pressure.

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Himachal Pradesh BJP President Rajeev Bindal on Sunday met Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta at Raj Bhawan and submitted a memorandum alleging interference by the Congress-led state government in the ongoing Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body elections in the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, along with several senior BJP leaders and office bearers, was also part of the delegation. The BJP delegation alleged that the state government was attempting to manipulate democratic processes by amending rules during the election period and influencing the public mandate through administrative and political pressure.

BJP Alleges Violation of Democratic Process

Speaking with ANI after the meeting, Rajeev Bindal said the BJP had approached the Governor to safeguard democracy and constitutional values in Himachal Pradesh. "According to the Urban Development and Panchayati Raj provisions, the process related to local bodies was to be completed by May 31 as per Supreme Court directions. However, despite elections to Municipal bodies being held, the elections for Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons were postponed. The manner in which the Congress and the government are working together is against democracy and the Constitution and also against public sentiment in Himachal Pradesh," Bindal told ANI.

He further alleged that the state government had changed rules and amended provisions after the election process had already commenced. According to him, changes related to reservation provisions and rules governing the election of Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons of Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats were aimed at giving excessive discretionary powers to officials and indirectly benefiting Congress-backed groups.

Bindal also accused the Congress government of trying to influence elections through Cabinet decisions and announcements made during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. "The Cabinet taking decisions and attempting to influence elections is not a healthy practice," he added.

Jai Ram Thakur Slams Congress Government

Speaking to ANI, Jai Ram Thakur accused the Congress government of repeatedly attempting to weaken democratic institutions and influence the electoral process. "The government tried in every possible way to ensure favourable results in Panchayat, Rajya Sansthan and Urban Local Body elections. Through the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections, it has become clear that BJP-backed councillors have won in large numbers compared to Congress. Now rules are being changed to achieve political objectives, which is unacceptable," Thakur said.

CM Accused of Violating Model Code of Conduct

He alleged that the Chief Minister had openly violated the Model Code of Conduct by announcing development grants during election rallies. "We have never seen a Chief Minister making announcements during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, saying that if Congress-backed councillors win, Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore would be given for development works. This is a direct violation," he told ANI.

Thakur further alleged that Cabinet decisions linked to financial assistance schemes and honorarium hikes were deliberately announced during the election period to influence voters and elected representatives.

'Rules Changed to Influence Polls'

He also criticised the state government for allegedly amending rules related to the election of Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons in Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats. "Earlier, there was a fixed timeframe of seven to ten days to convene the House and conduct elections after the constitution of the bodies. That provision has now been removed, allowing delays of two months, four months or even six months. The intention behind giving such powers to Deputy Commissioners is clearly to influence the election process," he alleged.

The former Chief Minister further claimed that elected representatives were being threatened with vigilance inquiries, transfers and administrative action if they did not support Congress-backed groups.

The BJP delegation urged the Governor to intervene to ensure the protection of democratic values, constitutional processes and the sanctity of the people's mandate in Himachal Pradesh.

Among those present during the meeting were former minister Suresh Bhardwaj, BJP State General Secretary Sanjeev Katwal, District President Keshav Chauhan, State Secretaries Sanjay Thakur and Kusum Sadret, Treasurer Kamaljeet Sood, senior spokesperson Ganesh Dutt and several other party office bearers. (ANI)