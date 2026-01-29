Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel flagged off 183 vehicles for forest staff in Sasan Gir to aid conservation and rescue. In a people-centric move, he also approved allotting government land free of cost to 152 municipalities for public welfare projects.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has flagged off 183 such vehicles at Sasan Gir on Thursday morning. The specially equipped vehicles have been provided to forest personnel for conservation, protection, rescue, and rehabilitation work.

According to the release, the Forest Department has made available 174 field bikes, 6 Bolero Campers, and 3 modified rescue vehicles for patrolling, protection, and rescue operations by forest field staff. Before flagging off the vehicles, the CM went for an early morning lion sighting and began the day in Gir Forest, enjoying the experience amid nature. This event was attended by Principal Secretary of Forest and Environment Dr. Vinod Rao, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Dr. Jaipal Singh, and senior officials. On this occasion, Patel also visited the Forest Department's rescue centre.

These newly allocated vehicles will enable forest personnel of Gir, Greater Gir, the entire Lion Landscape, and other forest areas of the state to perform their duties more efficiently and will be useful for rescue operations.

People-Centric Decision: Free Land for Municipalities

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took a significant people-centric decision to allot government land free of cost to municipalities for public welfare projects in towns and cities across the state. To ensure greater transparency in urban administration and the timely delivery of basic amenities to citizens, municipalities will now be easily allotted land free of cost for developing 11 types of essential infrastructure facilities.

As a result of this people-centric decision by Chief Minister Patel, around 152 municipalities in the state will be relieved from paying 25 to 50 per cent of the market value or jantri rates that were earlier required to acquire government land for development works. Additionally, the land allotment process will also become simpler and more streamlined.Under the Chief Minister's decision to provide government land free of cost to municipalities for public utility and welfare projects, a citizen-centric approach has been adopted to ensure easy access to essential civic facilities such as Nagar Seva Sadan, fire stations, sewage treatment plants, water treatment plants, underground sewerage, drainage pumping stations, water supply projects, solid and liquid waste management plants, stormwater drainage works, anganwadis, town halls, community halls, and convention centres. (ANI)