Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel heard public grievances in the SWAGAT programme, directing officials to resolve issues promptly. He ordered action on delayed land permissions, farmer compensation, and financial fraud cases, ensuring timely justice.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday personally heard representations during the April 2026 State-Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology (SWAGAT) programme and issued clear directives to district authorities to resolve citizens' issues within a defined time frame, ensuring justice and neutrality, a release said.

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In the monthly SWAGAT online public grievance redressal initiative, more than 110 applicants from across the state presented their grievances on Thursday. Additionally, action was initiated on a total of 1,335 representations at district-level SWAGAT programmes across the state.

CM Intervenes in Specific Citizen Complaints

The Chief Minister took serious note of a case from Panchmahal district, where an application submitted on the iORA portal for permission to sell agricultural land remained unresolved for a long time as officials kept transferring it among themselves. He instructed the District Collector to address system flaws so that citizens are not harassed due to shortcomings in the online system.

In another case from Jhagadia taluka of Bharuch district, a farmer complained about not receiving compensation even long after approval of the award for land acquired under the Karjan reservoir project. The Chief Minister responded sensitively and ordered that the compensation be paid within 10 days, along with action against those responsible for the delay.

In a separate complaint, the Chief Minister directed the police to take strict action against anti-social elements involved in financial fraud by using fake documents.

Further, in Mehsana district, farmers submitted collective representations regarding reduction in land area during re-survey promulgation and sought re-measurement and correction of records. The Chief Minister instructed the District Collector to resolve such issues promptly.

Emphasis on Official Accountability

During the programme, the Chief Minister emphasized that officials should not treat their duty as complete when a file moves from one table to another, but must remain accountable until the final resolution of citizens' grievances.

The April 2026 State SWAGAT programme was attended by the Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Principal Secretary Vikrant Pandey, Secretary Ajay Kumar, Officer on Special Duty DK Parekh and Rakesh Vyas, along with senior officials of concerned departments and district-level officers including Collectors, SPs, and DDOs.