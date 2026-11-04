Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel urges building a bridge between industry and education to prepare a skilled youth workforce for Viksit Gujarat 2047, focusing on technology-driven learning and future-ready talent development to boost competitiveness.

Bhupendra Patel Stresses Workforce Development for Viksit Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasised the importance of preparing a workforce for Viksit Bharat by building a bridge between industry and employment. In this context, he categorically stated that under the roadmap for Viksit Gujarat 2047, which has been envisioned to lead the way towards Viksit Bharat 2047, the focus must be on developing a talent pool and advancing the skill development of the youth, the release stated.

The Chief Minister was addressing the valedictory session of the seminar on ‘Viksit Gujarat 2047: Higher Education for Future Workforce Readiness’. A one-day seminar was organised in Ahmedabad by the Gujarat State Institution for Transformation (GRIT) in collaboration with the State Government’s Higher Education Department. Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education Trikambhai Chhanga also attended the valedictory ceremony alongside the Chief Minister.

Future-Oriented Education Roadmap

Chief Minister described the seminar as an important and timely initiative towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat, given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by empowering the youth through future-oriented education and preparedness. He added that the roadmap for Viksit Gujarat 2047 prepared by the State Government must be implemented with an open-minded approach and a focus on result-oriented outcomes. He stated that the Government is flexible in implementing this roadmap and remains open to adopting suitable approaches based on valuable suggestions from stakeholders.

The Chief Minister said that today's youth constitute an important workforce for Viksit Bharat and Viksit Gujarat by 2047, and that Gujarat's competitiveness in the future will be determined by their development through relevant education and skill enhancement in line with changing times. The release also stated that the Chief Minister suggested that such seminars and discussion sessions should be organised every three or six months so that the direction towards Viksit Gujarat can be clearly defined through regular monitoring.

He stated that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a powerful nation, progressing rapidly on the global stage. He expressed confidence that everyone must work together with a commitment to building a Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat by 2047. In this regard, he stated that GRIT's initiative would prove beneficial in strengthening the education and skill development of the youth. He further added that the outcomes of the various discussion sessions held during this one-day seminar would provide momentum to the Government's efforts to accelerate progress towards Viksit Bharat and Viksit Gujarat.

Enhancing Digital Literacy and Industrial Collaboration

On this occasion, Minister of State for Higher Education Trikam Chhanga stated that promoting digital literacy and technology-based education is the need of the hour so that students across all academic disciplines can effectively utilise emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Electronics and Automation. In line with the multidisciplinary and experiential learning approach of the National Education Policy 2020, universities should regularly update their curricula in collaboration with industries and promote internships and research. Collective efforts are essential to equip young people with skills suited to the needs of the local economy in sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, the marine industry, tourism and logistics, thereby enhancing their employability.

On this occasion, Dr. Sonia Pant, Programme Director at NITI Aayog, delivered a presentation on ‘Higher Education for Viksit Bharat’. The presentation highlighted various aspects of a higher education system aligned with future requirements, skill development and employment-oriented education.

During the conference, extensive deliberations were held on aligning higher education with the requirements of the future workforce, strengthening coordination between educational institutions and industries, and promoting employment-oriented skill development to realise the vision of Viksit Gujarat@2047. In her welcome address, GRIT CEO S Aparna provided a detailed overview of various indicators, including Regional Growth Hubs, for realising the Viksit Gujarat 2047 roadmap. Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher and Technical Education Department Mukesh Kumar and Commissioner of Higher and Technical Education Dilip Rana were also present on the occasion. On this occasion, University Grants Commission (UGC) Secretary Prof. Shyama Rath, GRIT Joint Executive Officer Stuti Charan, academicians, experts from various universities and students were also present. (ANI)