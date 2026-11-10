Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel offered prayers at Trimandir and Panchdev Temple for Vikram Samvat 2083, urging a drug-free state. Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi also advocated for the promotion of India's traditional Vikram Samvat calendar.

CM Bhupendra Patel Marks Vikram Samvat 2083 with Temple Visits

On the first day of Vikram Samvat 2083, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Trimandir in Adalaj and offered prayers to Simandhar Swami and other deities. According to a release by the CMO, he also paid his respects to Pujya Niruma and Dada Bhagwan, praying for the welfare, good health, and prosperity of all citizens and the continued progress of the state. The Chief Minister also met devotees and followers of the Dada Bhagwan family at Trimandir and extended New Year greetings to them.

Meanwhile, Bhupendra Patel began Vikram Samvat 2083 with prayers and rituals at Panchdev Temple in Gandhinagar. According to a press release, on this occasion, the Chief Minister prayed for all citizens' happiness, prosperity, and good health. He also greeted devotees at the temple and extended New Year wishes. Gandhinagar Mayor Rupsinh Thakor, MLA Rita Patel, City Organisation President Ashish Dave, Standing Committee Chairman Mahendra and other office-bearers were also present on the occasion.

Call for a Viksit and Drug-Free Gujarat

Extending New Year greetings to all citizens, the Chief Minister called upon everyone to collectively resolve to build a Viksit and Drug-Free Gujarat, thereby contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit and Nasha Mukt Bharat.

Promotion of Ancient Traditions in Surat

Earlier, a Diwali and New Year Sneh Milan Samaroh to mark the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2083 was organised at Maharaja Agrasen Bhawan in Surat in the presence of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. On this occasion, Sanghavi extended heartfelt Diwali and New Year greetings to the people of Gujarat and the dedicated Karmayogis who remain away from their families and continue to serve the public with commitment even during festivals.

According to an official release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Deputy Chief Minister called upon citizens to use the ‘Vikram Samvat’ calendar in their daily activities and written communications to preserve and promote India’s ancient culture and traditions. He said that India’s traditional Panchang-based calendar is a rich scientific heritage, based on astronomical calculations, seasons, and lunar dates. He added that it is the collective responsibility of everyone to pass on this centuries-old heritage to future generations. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)