Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel attended the GCCI annual meet in Ahmedabad, where he was felicitated by industry leaders. He also recently inaugurated the Aai Shri Lirbai Maa Meher Samaj Bhavan in Porbandar, highlighting ongoing social development.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 29 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the annual get-together of members of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) in Ahmedabad. Office-bearers of GCCI, including its President and Vice-Presidents, along with representatives of regional chambers of commerce and associations from across Gujarat, welcomed and felicitated Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. On the occasion, the Chief Minister greeted the gathering and extended his New Year wishes to everyone. Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, local MLAs, GCCI President Rajesh Gandhi, Senior Vice-President Jigish Doshi, Vice-President Hitesh Vasant, former President Sandeep Engineer, Secretary Navroz Tarapore, Himanshu Patel and Treasurer Dhruvil Patel, along with other office-bearers and prominent members of various associations, were present at the event.

Earlier on Saturday, CM Patel inaugurated the newly constructed Aai Shri Lirbai Maa Meher Samaj Bhavan at Modhwada village in Porbandar district, built at an estimated cost of Rs 7.5 crore through the joint efforts of the Aai Shri Lirbai Maa Samaj Charitable Trust and residents. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister and Porbandar MP Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia, public representatives, religious leaders and a large number of community members. Congratulating the community, Patel said the newly constructed facility would serve as an important centre for social, collective and service-oriented activities. He described the Bhavan as an example of social harmony inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'. Addressing the gathering on the occasion of Vikram Samvat 2083, the Chief Minister extended New Year greetings and said that collective efforts undertaken with a shared commitment significantly strengthen society and multiply development outcomes. He highlighted that a village like Modhwada, located near the border of Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts, now has modern facilities comparable to those available in urban areas. He said the Bhavan would remain accessible not only to the Meher community but also to people from all communities for social and community functions. Patel appreciated the contributions of donors, including daughters of the village and people settled across India and abroad, particularly in the United Kingdom, for maintaining their connection with their native place. (ANI)