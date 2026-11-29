Security forces in Tripura have arrested one Bangladeshi national and four Indian touts near the Sepahijala border. This operation follows recent crackdowns on illegal border activities and increased security measures in the district.

Sepahijala (Tripura) [India], November 29 (ANI): In a significant operation against illegal cross-border movement, security personnel arrested one Bangladeshi national and four alleged Indian touts from the UNC Nagar border area in Tripura on Saturday, officials said. The arrested Bangladeshi national is reportedly a resident of Kishoreganj district in Bangladesh. During the operation, security personnel also seized a white vehicle, allegedly used in connection with the illegal cross-border movement. A specific case has been registered in connection with the incident. Following the completion of all necessary legal formalities, all five arrested persons were produced before the competent court, officials said. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the alleged illegal entry, the role of the arrested individuals and any possible links to a wider cross-border network.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is closely monitoring the situation following the November 2 attack on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Ashabari in Sepahijala district, as the state police and district administration have intensified security measures, arrested 24 people and demolished seven illegal structures in a major eviction drive along the border. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Tripura Police IG (Law and Order) Ipper Manchak said the attack on BSF personnel by alleged anti-social elements along the international border was a serious incident, during which the personnel were assaulted, and attempts were allegedly made to snatch their weapons. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Tripura Police IG (Law and Order) Ipper Manchak said the attack on BSF personnel by alleged anti-social elements along the international border was a serious incident, during which the personnel were assaulted, and attempts were allegedly made to snatch their weapons. "The police acted promptly and arrested 24 people so far in connection with the case, including several women. All of them are currently in judicial custody. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused, if any," Manchak said. (ANI)