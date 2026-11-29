Sanjay Raut criticized the NCP-SP for supporting the Centre's Delimitation Bill. Raut questioned the party's stance and shared an old video of Amit Shah accusing Sharad Pawar of corruption, sparking political tension within the opposition.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack on the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) over their announcement that the party would back the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill in the upcoming Special Session of the Parliament. In a post on X, Raut said, "This is a tweet by Sanjay Raut: @supriya_sule @Jayant_R_Patil @Awhadspeaks @RRPSpeaks Are you supporting this man? You'd be better off quitting politics." @supriya_sule @Jayant_R_Patil @Awhadspeaks @RRPSpeaks या माणसाला समर्थन देत आहात? त्या पेक्षा राजकारण सोडलेलं बरं https://t.co/AbSwJ4iq6j — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 28, 2026

He also shared a video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the archives, where Shah, in a public meeting, had accused NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar of institutionalising corruption in Indian politics. In the video, Shah stated, If there is the biggest ringleader of corruption in Indian politics, it is Sharad Pawar. There is no confusion in my mind about this. Now, what allegations are you making against us? In this country, if anyone has worked to institutionalise corruption in any government, Sharad Pawar, you have done it; I say this openly and boldly."

The remark comes after NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad stated that the party will support the upcoming delimitation exercise, describing it as a constitutional obligation following discussions with party supremo Sharad Pawar. Clarifying the nature of the deliberations, Awhad told reporters, "The discussion wasn't about our party's official stance. The general point being made was that the delimitation process is a constitutional requirement. A decision has been made to support the delimitation process, and we will indeed support it. We will support the delimitation."

The Delimitation Bill is proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed for the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present. (ANI)