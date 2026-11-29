A fire in Delhi's Vishwas Nagar killed four people and injured two. Officials suspect the blaze originated from an e-rickshaw charging point, affecting those sleeping on the first floor. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Four people lost their lives, and two others were hospitalised after a fire broke out at a house in Delhi's Vishwas Nagar area, with officials suspecting an e-rickshaw charging point as the initial source of the blaze. The incident occurred in Lane No. 11, Vishwas Nagar, prompting an emergency response that included one water tanker, one water barrel, and one quick response vehicle.

Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajendra Prasad Meena confirmed the fatalities and said two injured persons were shifted to a hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable. "A call regarding a fire was received at the police station. Upon reaching the scene, specifically in Lane No. 11, Vishwas Nagar, it was confirmed that a fire incident had occurred. Four people have died at the site, while two others have been shifted to the hospital; their condition is currently stable. Further action is being taken," he said.

He further added that an e-rickshaw charging point is speculated to be the origin point for the blaze. "Primarily, it seems the fire originated at an e-rickshaw charging point; the people who were sleeping on the first floor were the ones affected," he noted. An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited in the case (ANI)