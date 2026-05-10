Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel attended the Murti Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav at the renovated Shri Sanatan Ramdham Temple in Ahmedabad. He also took part in a ceremony for a new Shri Shri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir educational campus in the city.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Murti Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav held on Sunday at Shri Sanatan Ramdham Temple in Thaltej, Ahmedabad. On this occasion, CM offered prayers at the Shri Ram Darbar, participated in the Maha Aarti, and prayed for the well-being of the citizens of the state. Former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was also present on this occasion.

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This nearly 90-year-old temple has been renovated with the support of the Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board and contributions from donors.

On the concluding day of the 10-day Murti Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav, the CM visited Ramdham Temple, a revered centre of devotion and Sanatan values, and sought blessings. CM participated in the worship rituals conducted in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple amid scriptural rites and Vedic chants. On this occasion, the entire temple premises resonated with devotional chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Shri Ram Dhun'. On this occasion, Mahants and saints, including Peethadheesh of Ahmedabad Jagannath Temple, Dilipdasji Maharaj, Mohandasji Maharaj, Rajendra Prasad Shastri, along with temple trustees, donors, local leaders, and a large number of devotees, were present.

CM at 'Shri Shri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir' Ceremony

Earlier this week, CM Patel performed the ceremony with traditional rituals for the new educational campus of 'Shri Shri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir', to be developed at Godhavi in Ahmedabad by the Art of Living organisation. On this occasion, CM stated that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, education has emerged as a powerful medium for nation-building. He said that truly responsible citizens are shaped when education is integrated with values, spirituality, and modernity.

CM expressed confidence that, as the Sanand region is emerging as a global semiconductor hub, institutions like Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir will equip the younger generation for promising emerging opportunities in the field of technology through innovative skills and value-based education. Through this project, the institution aims to create a modern educational environment that blends tradition with modernity, enabling students to excel in academics, life skills, and strong values. (ANI)