Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel celebrated Ram Navami in Ahmedabad and presided over the State SWAGAT program. He directed officials to resolve public grievances, including aiding an elderly mother and approving a new school building.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the Shri Ram Navami Mahotsav at Vastrapur Nehru Park in Ahmedabad, where he offered prayers to Lord Shri Ram. According to a press release, he also watched the cultural program held on the occasion and extended Ram Navami greetings to the citizens present. The event was also attended by MLA Amit Thaker, along with office bearers and dignitaries of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

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CM Chairs State SWAGAT Program

Meanwhile, Patel on Wednesday personally heard the representations during the State SWAGAT held for March 2026 and gave instructions to district administrations for the prompt resolution of public grievances, following the approach of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava'.

According to a press release issued by the Gujarat CMO, under the SWAGAT online grievance programme, more than 100 applicants from across the state presented their representations during the State SWAGAT held in March 2026. Action was also taken on 1,218 representations at the district level and 2,294 representations at the taluka level, the release said.

Action Taken on Grievances

Regarding a complaint of an elderly mother being forced out of her home and facing physical and mental harassment by her son and daughter-in-law, the Chief Minister expressed concern and instructed the District Collector and Superintendent of Police to ensure immediate implementation of the Deputy Collector's order.

Prioritising 300 children studying in a 40-year-old primary school at Sardarkrushinagar Dantiwada University, he directed immediate approval for the construction of a new school building.

CM also directed that issues of farmers from different parts of the state be resolved on a priority basis.

Upon receiving a complaint about obstruction of water flow in the Khari River at Dahegam due to bushes and wild growth causing soil erosion of farms, the Chief Minister ordered immediate removal of the obstruction. The District Collector assured that the issue would be resolved promptly under the Sujalam Sufalam scheme.

In other cases, the Chief Minister directed the local administration to urgently resolve farmers' issues, such as crop damage caused by leaking underground pipelines and removal of encroachments on farm access roads.

Under the State SWAGAT programme, the Chief Minister also instructed the administration to resolve citizens' issues in a timely, fair, and transparent manner to strengthen public trust in the government.

In this March 2026 State SWAGAT, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr. Vikrant Pandey, Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar, Officers on Special Duty D. K. Parekh and Rakesh Vyas, along with senior officials, Collectors, SP's, and DDOs were present, the release added.