A 28-year-old man was thrashed, publicly paraded, and slapped with an FIR when a video of him allegedly feeding chicken momo to a cow during a livestream ignited fury across social media.

A 28-year-old man was thrashed, publicly paraded, and slapped with an FIR when a video of him allegedly feeding chicken momo to a cow during a livestream ignited fury across social media. Members of the Bajrang Dal seized upon the viral clip, triggering an intense outrage campaign.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ritik, a resident of New Colony, was arrested for allegedly “hurting religious sentiments,” though he was later granted bail.

The uproar erupted on Sunday during a live stream Ritik hosted on the Prism app. The footage captures him attempting a challenge to eat a full plate of momo and even seeking confirmation from the vendor that they contained chicken. Unable to finish the momo, Ritik was seen offering the leftovers to a cow standing nearby.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

The clip began circulating widely after it was posted by the handle of Chaman Khatana, who identifies himself as a Bajrang Dal member. The video quickly drew the attention of local cow-protection groups, intensifying the outrage.

By Monday, Khatana and his associates arrived at Ritik’s residence, filming their confrontation with his father. In one video, Khatana is heard demanding an apology and threatening to beat Ritik. Soon after, Ritik was dragged out, paraded through the streets alongside his father, and interrogated on camera about the viral incident. The group also questioned him about how he funds his livestreaming activities.