Image Credit : Getty

For countless Indians, Diwali is more than a celebration—it is a ritual of remembrance. Families recall stories passed down through generations: the lamps lit to welcome Lord Rama back to Ayodhya after his victory over the demon king Ravana; the prayers to Lakshmi for prosperity; and the timeless belief in light prevailing over darkness.

The festival’s deeper layers were reflected in the government’s immediate response. India’s foreign ministry, in a message on social platform X, wrote: “A joyous moment as Deepavali, the festival of lights marking the triumph of good over evil and the return of Lord Rama to his kingdom Ayodhya, which is celebrated globally, is added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list.”

The phrasing echoed what millions feel every year as they set out clay lamps, clean their homes, decorate entrances with rangoli, and prepare sweets whose recipes often live only in memory.