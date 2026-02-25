Inspired by PM Modi's 'Vocal for Local' mantra, the Gujarat government, under CM Bhupendra Patel, has launched initiatives like Swadeshi Mela across the state to provide a platform for artisans, SHGs, and small traders to sell indigenous products.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens across the nation to embrace indigenous products by adopting the mantra of 'Vocal for Local', reinforcing the vision of building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Gujarat's Initiatives for Atmanirbhar Bharat

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Government of Gujarat has undertaken several new initiatives to support rural and urban artisans, handicraft workers and small industries. Programs such as 'Gujarat Atmanirbhar Yatra', 'G-Maitri Yojana' and 'Mahila Udyog Sahay Yojana' are giving new momentum to indigenous products in the state.

Swadeshi Mela Boosts Local Trade

In addition, under the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department, statewide Swadeshi Mela (Shopping Festivals) are being organised through the Gujarat Urban Livelihood Mission, providing a strong platform for local artisans, Self-Help Groups and small traders.

Notably, during the previous Dussehra to Diwali period, Plastic-Free "Swadeshi Festivals" were successfully organised in 16 cities across the state. More than 40.50 lakh people visited these fairs, and sales exceeding ₹10 crore were recorded.

Building upon this success, Swadeshi Mela (Shopping Festivals) are now being organised in all municipalities of the state, offering Self-Help Groups (SHGs), local artisans, artists and small traders an excellent opportunity to showcase and sell their indigenous products. Swadeshi Mela will be conducted across all 152 municipalities of the state by 15 March 2026.

Under this initiative, more than 1500 stalls have been allotted to Self-Help Groups, while over 1400 stalls have been allocated to street vendors. Around 1200 food stalls are being prepared, and more than 1650 stalls have been allotted to other artisans to sell their indigenous products.

So far, Swadeshi Mela has commenced in 38 municipalities across the state, including various municipalities in the zones of Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara. During this period, more than 1 lakh people have visited the Swadeshi Mela, and sales exceeding ₹83 lakh have been recorded. This success demonstrates that citizens are enthusiastically associating with the Vocal for Local initiative.

Strengthening the Local Economy for a 'Viksit Bharat'

These Swadeshi Mela are not merely a platform for trade, but a significant effort toward strengthening the local economy. The Prime Minister believes that promoting Swadeshi and building an Atmanirbhar Bharat are essential for achieving a Viksit Bharat. Inspired by this vision, the Government of Gujarat is continuously working to ensure that every citizen embraces the mantra of Swadeshi and actively supports 'Vocal for Local'. (ANI)