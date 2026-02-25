Former UP DGP Vikram Singh condemned the Youth Congress' 'shirtless' protest at the AI Summit as "shameful," calling for action. Delhi Police arrested 8, including the IYC president, alleging a "deep conspiracy." Congress has backed its protestors.

Former UP DGP Condemns Protest

Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Vikram Singh termed the recent Youth Congress 'shirtless' protest at Bharat Mandapam during India AI Impact Summit "shameful, condemnable and punishable", calling for strict action in the case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Singh claimed that the Youth Congress workers involved in the protest did not have permission and entered by carrying a QR code. "What happened at the AI Summit was shameful, condemnable and punishable. The Youth Congress workers did not take any permission. You got yourself registered by carrying a QR code," Singh alleged.

Singh stated that the unauthorised, "vulgar" demonstration, which occurred in front of foreign dignitaries and CEOs, warrants strict action. "Under a well-thought-out conspiracy, you carried out a vulgar demonstration, fully aware that there were foreigners and CEOs present. This is unacceptable, and my advice is that strict action should be taken in this matter."

Arrests Made, Parties React

This comes after members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the Al Impact India Summit in the national capital by removing their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised PM". The party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday said eight persons, including Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib, have been arrested in connection with the "shirtless protest" during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Police Allege 'Deep Conspiracy'

While the BJP alleged a "conspiracy" behind the protest, Congress backed its youth wing leaders, condemning the arrests. Speaking at a press briefing, Delhi Police Special CP Crime Branch, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, said that they have found concrete evidence that the incident was done "under a deep conspiracy."

Congress Backs Protestors

Congress leaders have backed the IYC protestors. Addressing Congress's Kisan Mahachaupal in Bhopal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Youth Congress members are 'babbar-sher'."

"You will not fear anyone. You have patriotic blood in you. You brought the Green Revolution, made industries, brought the IT revolution, and PM Narendra Modi ended all of this," he alleged. Congress MP Manickam Tagore called Chib's arrest "illegal".