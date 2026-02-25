TN CM MK Stalin slammed PM Modi's pre-election visits, claiming he only comes for votes and his presence will increase the NDA's loss margin. He accused the BJP of ignoring the state's needs and undermining its 'Dravidian Model' of governance.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that he only visits the state during election season to seek the electorate's support while asserting that his DMK is committed to fulfilling the trust reposed in it by the people.

Addressing an event, the Chief Minister said, "You have entrusted your future to me with confidence. I will certainly remain true to that trust. I am working tirelessly, in fact, beyond my own strength. I am working not only for those who voted for me, but also for those who did not. But some come to you only during election time and go around seeking your support."

Stalin alleged that frequent visits by the Prime Minister to Tamil Nadu during the election season would only strengthen the resolve of the people against the NDA alliance. "Since it is election season, the Prime Minister keeps visiting Tamil Nadu, he has already started coming frequently. Even those in alliance with him are afraid of his visits. Do you know why? The more times the Prime Minister visits Tamil Nadu, the greater will be the margin by which the NDA alliance loses here. Because every time he comes, the people of Tamil Nadu are reminded that he has done nothing for the state," he said.

Stalin accuses Centre of neglect

Referring to the recent Union Cabinet decision, Stalin claimed that while a metro rail project had been approved for Gujarat, Tamil Nadu's demands had been ignored. "Nothing has been given to Tamil Nadu. Even with elections approaching, there is nothing for Tamil Nadu in the budget. Not even in the Cabinet meeting were our demands approved," he said.

"This election is Tamil Nadu versus the NDA. Tamil Nadu must be governed from Fort St. George, not from Delhi. The upcoming Assembly election will decide this."

'BJP suppresses Tamil Nadu'

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of attempting to weaken the state and alleged that development does not follow where the party is in power. "The BJP seeks to suppress and weaken Tamil Nadu in every way, because in the list of developed states, the BJP is never present. Where the BJP is in power, there is no development," he claimed.

'Dravidian Model' preserves harmony

Highlighting communal harmony in the southern district, Stalin described Kanyakumari as a symbol of unity. "Kanyakumari district is a place where people of all religions live together in unity," he said, adding that his government was committed to preserving that harmony under what he termed the "Dravidian Model."

He also referred to incidents in other states, alleging that minorities were facing insecurity. "Recently, during Christmas, attacks on Christians took place across India. In Maharashtra, reservations for backward classes and Muslims have been cancelled. Manipur is still burning. The situation in Assam is even worse; the Chief Minister of that state openly spreads hatred against Muslims. In Bihar, the Deputy Chief Minister has said that meat shops near schools will be removed. Who are they to decide what we should eat? They are trying hard to create such a situation in Tamil Nadu as well. But under our Dravidian Model government, religious harmony and unity are being preserved," Stalin claimed.

"In Tamil Nadu, minorities live in safety, the majority lives in brotherhood, and everyone is treated equally," he added.

New schemes for Kanyakumari

During the event, Stalin announced new schemes for Kanyakumari district, with a focus on tourism, infrastructure, and fishermen's welfare.

Stalin highlights political experience

Highlighting his decades-long political journey, he said, "I have been in politics since the age of 14. With 50 years of continuous public life, I have taken responsibility as the leader of this great movement. I say this with pride, there is no one else like this in Tamil Nadu. That is why I understand what the people need and announce schemes accordingly," he said.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to elections this year. In the 2021 polls, the DMK secured 133 seats, leading the Secular Progressive Alliance to victory, while the AIADMK won 66 seats. (ANI)