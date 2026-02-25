A man allegedly murdered his wife and three daughters in Delhi's Chandan Park by slitting their throats. The accused, identified as Munchan Kewat, is the prime suspect and has been absconding since the incident, according to Delhi Police.

A man killed his wife and three children with a sharp-edged weapon in the Chandan Park area of Outer North Delhi, Delhi police said on Wednesday. The accused husband is absconding from the scene.

Police Launch Investigation

Police are investigating the case DCP Outer North District in Delhi, Hareshwar V Swami told ANI that police received a PCR call at 8 pm from the Chandan Park area of Samaypur Badli. "There was information about a dead body being found in a room. Police reached the spot and inspected. A woman named Anita has been identified. She and her three daughters were murdered by slitting their throats. The husband is absconding from the spot...We are investigating further... The main suspect is the husband, who is still absconding."

Husband Identified as Prime Suspect

Delhi police said that Munchan Kewat, husband of the deceased woman has been absconding since early morning and is the prime suspect.

Relative Recounts Horrific Scene

Rubi, Relative of the victims told ANI, "...I saw that all of them were lying dead and their throats were slit...I don't know who murdered them..."

Manhunt Launched, Forensic Teams at Spot

Delhi police said that a crime team and the FSL team were called to the spot. Police added that bodies were discovered by neighbours.

In this regard, a case under section 103(1) BNS is being registered. Various teams have been constituted in search of the accused. (ANI)