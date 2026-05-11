An Ahmedabad family is suspected to have been held hostage abroad after travelling through an alleged illegal network promising settlement in London. Shreya Yamekar filed a complaint after losing contact with her parents and brothers. A caller claiming to be “Khan Baba” allegedly demanded ₹1 crore, later reduced to ₹30 lakh.

An Ahmedabad family is believed to have been held hostage abroad after travelling on the promise of reaching London, according to a police complaint, as reported by Gujarat Samachar. The case has triggered an investigation by city police. The complaint was filed after Shreya Yamekar informed authorities that she had lost contact with her parents and two brothers. The family had allegedly left India through an unauthorised immigration network that promised overseas work and settlement in the United Kingdom.

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Details Of The Family

The missing members have been identified as:

Kirankumar Srinivas Yamekar (father)

Vaishaliben Kirankumar Yamekar (mother)

Rudra Kirankumar Yamekar (elder brother)

Abhishek Kirankumar Yamekar (younger brother)

According to the complaint, the family wanted to move abroad to earn money and find better jobs. Around two months ago, Vaishaliben allegedly told relatives that she had contacted a travel agent through Facebook.

Alleged Agent And Travel Promise

The agent was identified as Pritesh Joshi, who reportedly ran an office in Chandkheda, Ahmedabad. He allegedly promised to arrange visas, jobs, and all required documents so the four family members could settle in London, UK.

Investigators believe the family agreed to travel through this network. Police sources said the group may have used several international transit points as part of an illegal route often described as a “donkey route”. Such routes are commonly linked with human trafficking and illegal migration cases.

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Alleged Kidnapping And Ransom Call

As per the complaint filed on May 4, Shreya’s husband received a WhatsApp voice call from an unknown number. The caller allegedly identified himself as “Khan Baba”.

In the recorded message, the caller claimed he had kidnapped the family. He allegedly said the agent had “sold” them to him and demanded payment before allowing them to move forward.

The caller also allegedly warned that if anyone informed the police, the family would be killed. After this call, Shreya reportedly received repeated voice messages, photographs of her brothers, and further demands for money from different unknown numbers.

Ransom Demands And Audio Evidence

Sources said the kidnappers initially demanded ₹1 crore. The amount was later allegedly reduced to ₹30 lakh. Investigators are also examining audio clips in which family members can allegedly be heard asking for help and urging relatives to arrange money for their release.

Shreya has stated that she has not been able to contact her parents or brothers since the messages began.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch and Gomtipur police have started a detailed investigation. Officers are checking digital evidence, including WhatsApp messages, voice recordings, and photographs sent to the complainant.

Police teams are trying to trace the family’s travel route and confirm their current location. They are also working to identify the agents and other people allegedly involved in the network.

Officials said the case appears similar to previous illegal immigration and trafficking cases. In such cases, families travelling through unauthorised routes were allegedly trapped, extorted, or detained by organised groups operating across countries.

At this stage, there is no official confirmation about the country where the family is being held.

Authorities have said the investigation is active, and further action will depend on findings from digital analysis and international coordination