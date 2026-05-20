CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac stated that Kerala requires a high-speed rail system even if the K-Rail project is scrapped by the UDF government. CM VD Satheesan announced the project's denotification due to environmental and financial concerns.

High-Speed Rail 'Essential' for Kerala, Says CPI(M)

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Thomas Isaac on Wednesday said that Keralam cannot do without a high-speed rail system and stressed that the project remains essential even if it is implemented under a different name, reacting to the UDF government's scrapping of the K-Rail or SilverLine project.

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Speaking to ANI, Thomas Isaac said, "...High-speed train is necessary to reduce road traffic and manage long-distance travel. Without it, Kerala's transport structure will be a mess."

He further added that the state needs improved rail infrastructure. "At present, the UDF has no carrier, but Keralam cannot go without a high-speed train. We are not particular that it must be called 'K-Rail.' Give it another name if needed -- what matters is that Keralam requires a high-speed rail," Thomas Isaac said.

UDF Government Scraps SilverLine Project

Earlier, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday announced that the state Cabinet has decided to fully denotify the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project, effectively putting an end to the controversial initiative launched by the previous LDF government. Addressing the press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Satheesan said the government would also recommend the withdrawal of all cases related to protests against the project and the removal of land acquisition-related demarcation markers.

"In today's Cabinet, we have decided to denotify the SilverLine project. The acquisition process will be denotified. We will recommend that the concerned authorities withdraw all cases connected with the SilverLine agitation. We have asked the Revenue Department to remove all boundary signals for acquiring this land," the Chief Minister said.

Feasibility and Environmental Concerns Cited

Reiterating the government's stance, Satheesan said the administration was not opposed to the high-speed rail project but rejected the SilverLine proposal on grounds of feasibility and environmental impact. "We are not against the high-speed rail project. We oppose the SilverLine project because it was an environmental disaster. It was not economically viable. There wasn't even a detailed project report," he added.

About the Controversial Project

The 530-km SilverLine corridor, planned to connect Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod, was mooted in 2019 by the previous LDF government as a semi-high-speed rail network. However, the project faced sustained public protests, political opposition and legal hurdles over land acquisition and displacement concerns.

The alignment required the acquisition of over 1,200 hectares of land and was projected to displace around 10,000 families, triggering widespread resistance across the state. The project, estimated to cost over Rs 63,000 crore, also faced questions over financial viability and dependence on international loans, along with delays in securing central approvals. (ANI)