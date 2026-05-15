In a joint operation, Gujarat Police and Rajasthan's AHTU rescued 93 children from saree packing units in Surat. The children, mostly from the Udaipur area, were allegedly employed as labourers. Police have identified four accused in the case.

A total of 93 children allegedly employed as labourers in saree packing units were rescued from different locations in Surat following a joint operation by Gujarat Police and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Rajasthan's Udaipur district police, officials said on Friday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Rescue Operation

According to Surat Additional Police Commissioner Balram Meena, the operation was launched after officials from the AHTU in Udaipur alerted Surat Police about several children being brought to the city for labour work. "An officer from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Udaipur District Police team contacted us and informed us that several children had been brought to this area to work as labourers. Our officers gathered information, and during searches at Mukti Dham Society and Sitaram Society, we identified 93 children in this category," Meena told ANI.

Police said the rescued children were engaged in saree packing work at different units in the city.

Officials added that most of the children belong to areas around Udaipur in Rajasthan.

"Their ages have been verified. The process of reuniting these children with their parents is currently underway," Meena said.

Four Accused Identified, Investigation Ongoing

The police have identified four accused in connection with the case -- Gopal Singh Rajput, Dharmesh Solanki, Mahendra Singh Kumawat and Dadam Dongri.

"So far, these four names have come to light. The investigation is ongoing, and the names of other individuals involved are also expected to emerge. It is possible that more people may be involved in this case," the police official added.

Authorities said further investigation is underway to determine the extent of the alleged trafficking network and identify others involved in bringing minors to Surat for labour work.

Separate Incident During Robbery Probe

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a recovery operation linked to the Varachha bank robbery case turned violent on the outskirts of Kanyasi village on Friday after the prime accused allegedly opened fire on a police team. (ANI)