Two separate accidents in Gujarat claimed 14 lives on Wednesday. In Sabarkantha, 6 died after a bus hit a car. In Valsad, 8 people, including 3 children, were killed when a pickup vehicle overturned while they were heading to a social event.

Six people were killed and eight injured after a private bus rammed into an Eco car on the Ahmedabad-Udaipur National Highway, police said on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The injured were shifted to Gambhoi and Himmatnagar Civil Hospitals for treatment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police AK Patel, speaking to reporters, said, "Today, an accident has occurred on the Himmatnagar highway, in which six people have died, and eight people are injured. The incident occured when a luxury driver hit an Eco car from behind prima facie. It seems that the Eco car tried to make a turn through an illegal cut at the accident spot."

Resident Medical Officer, KB Verma, told ANI, "This morning, an accident occurred near the village of Gambhoi when a bus and a van collided. As a result, seven people were brought to our hospital by several ambulances. Out of those seven, five have minor injuries, while the other two sustained serious injuries. Their CT scans are currently ongoing."

8 Killed in Separate Accident in Valsad

Earlier, in a separate incident, eight people, including three children, were killed while around 40 others were injured after a pickup vehicle overturned in the Kaparada area of Valsad district in Gujarat on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to Valsad Superintendent of Police Yuvrajsinh J Jadeja, the accident took place while the group was travelling to attend a social event."Around 2 PM, in the Kaparada district. People were travelling to a social event when they met with an accident, and their pickup vehicle overturned. More than 40 people were injured, of whom eight people died, including three children, three women and two men," he told the media.

PM Modi Expresses Grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office said,"The loss of lives due to a mishap in Valsad, Gujarat, is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured."

(ANI)