Gujarat: 35 Surat students in trouble after farewell day luxury car stunt, police launch probe (WATCH)

35 students in Gujarat's Surat may face legal action after performing stunts and bursting firecrackers in luxury cars on their farewell day. Police detained 12 cars, with more seizures and investigations underway.
 

Gujarat: 35 Surat students in trouble after farewell day luxury car stunt, police launch probe (WATCH) ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 1:56 PM IST

A group of 35 Class 12 students from a prestigious Surat-based school landed in legal trouble after performing dangerous stunts and bursting firecrackers while driving to their farewell function in a convoy of nearly 35 luxury cars on Dandi Road, according to a report in Times of India (TOI). 

 

Also Read: Kerala: Second elephant attack death in two days; 45-year-old killed in Wayanad

Multiple traffic violations by the students

A video of the February 7 convoy, set to a song from the Bollywood film Animal, went viral, prompting public outrage over the lack of immediate police action. On Monday, authorities began proceedings against the students and their parents for multiple traffic violations, detaining 12 of the 26 identified cars.
Dressed in blazers to mark their final day, the students filmed the event using drones and cameras, further aggravating concerns about road safety. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amita Vanani assured the public of strict action: “We have reviewed the footage and identified multiple violations. The law will take its course, and necessary action will be taken against those responsible.”

School distances itself as cops detain cars

Following the DCP’s statement, Pal police visited the school to collect student and parent details. The school's founder, Vardan Kabra, emphasized that the institution does not condone such activities.

“We have fully cooperated with the police and provided all necessary information. A day before the farewell, we emailed parents and students, advising against personal vehicle use — even for those with valid licenses. We recommended drop-offs by parents or drivers and arranged buses. No cars were allowed inside the school premises,” Kabra said, as per TOI report.

Also Read: Gujarat SHOCKER! Man kills friend for smartphone, joins victim's wife in search to dodge suspicion

DCP (Zone-5) Rakesh Barot confirmed that 26 cars were identified from the viral reel. “Twelve cars were detained from students' homes, nine are currently out of town and will be seized soon, and five used for family functions are expected to be seized by night,” he said.

Authorities will verify driver credentials, licenses, and ownership before determining further action. With board exams scheduled for April-May, police are handling the case cautiously to avoid undue stress for the students. “We must ensure our actions do not negatively impact students' mental well-being ahead of their exams,” officials stated.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Revolutionising warfare: How Indian Army's infantry modernisation is empowering future-ready SMART soldiers snt

Revolutionising warfare: How Indian Army's infantry modernisation is empowering future-ready SMART soldiers

Kerala HORROR! Class 5 girl kidnapped and raped in Pathanamthitta, 16-year-old neighbour among 2 arrested dmn

Kerala HORROR! Class 5 girl kidnapped and raped in Pathanamthitta, 16-year-old neighbour among 2 arrested

PM Modi addresses AI Action Summit in Paris: AI writing the code for humanity (WATCH)

PM Modi addresses AI Action Summit in Paris: AI writing the code for humanity (WATCH)

India's Urban Population to Reach 600 Million by 2036: Primus Partners Report ddr

India's urban population to reach 600 million by 2036?

Delhi court denies bail to alleged drug syndicate kingpin Waseem Shaikh vkp

Delhi court denies bail to alleged drug syndicate kingpin Waseem Shaikh

Recent Stories

Salman Khan's A6: Is it Bollywood's most expensive film? Read on NTI

Salman Khan's A6: Is it Bollywood's most expensive film? Read on

ISPL 2025: Rohit Sharma's childhood coach Dinesh Lad REVEALS how tennis-ball cricket helped Team India captain HRD

ISPL 2025: Rohit Sharma's childhood coach REVEALS how tennis-ball cricket helped Team India captain

Revolutionising warfare: How Indian Army's infantry modernisation is empowering future-ready SMART soldiers snt

Revolutionising warfare: How Indian Army's infantry modernisation is empowering future-ready SMART soldiers

Kerala HORROR! Class 5 girl kidnapped and raped in Pathanamthitta, 16-year-old neighbour among 2 arrested dmn

Kerala HORROR! Class 5 girl kidnapped and raped in Pathanamthitta, 16-year-old neighbour among 2 arrested

Why are night shifts risky for your health? Understanding the impact on daily functioning NTI

Why are night shifts risky for your health? Understanding the impact on daily functioning

Recent Videos

Malayalam Actress Accuses Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan of Death Threats, REVEALS Secret

Malayalam Actress Accuses Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan of Death Threats, REVEALS Secret

Video Icon
'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy

'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy

Video Icon
London Gridlock: Farmers' Tractor Protest Against Inheritance Tax

London Gridlock: Farmers' Tractor Protest Against Inheritance Tax

Video Icon
Jammu and Kashmir 🚭 Smoke-Free Revolution! Village in Anantnag Sets an Inspiring Example

Jammu and Kashmir 🚭 Smoke-Free Revolution! Village in Anantnag Sets an Inspiring Example

Video Icon
Arizona Plane Crash: 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Two Jets Collide at Airport | Asianet Newsable

Arizona Plane Crash: 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Two Jets Collide at Airport | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon