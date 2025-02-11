Gujarat: 35 Surat students in trouble after farewell day luxury car stunt, police launch probe (WATCH)

35 students in Gujarat's Surat may face legal action after performing stunts and bursting firecrackers in luxury cars on their farewell day. Police detained 12 cars, with more seizures and investigations underway.

A group of 35 Class 12 students from a prestigious Surat-based school landed in legal trouble after performing dangerous stunts and bursting firecrackers while driving to their farewell function in a convoy of nearly 35 luxury cars on Dandi Road, according to a report in Times of India (TOI).

Multiple traffic violations by the students

A video of the February 7 convoy, set to a song from the Bollywood film Animal, went viral, prompting public outrage over the lack of immediate police action. On Monday, authorities began proceedings against the students and their parents for multiple traffic violations, detaining 12 of the 26 identified cars.

Dressed in blazers to mark their final day, the students filmed the event using drones and cameras, further aggravating concerns about road safety. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amita Vanani assured the public of strict action: “We have reviewed the footage and identified multiple violations. The law will take its course, and necessary action will be taken against those responsible.”

School distances itself as cops detain cars

Following the DCP’s statement, Pal police visited the school to collect student and parent details. The school's founder, Vardan Kabra, emphasized that the institution does not condone such activities.

“We have fully cooperated with the police and provided all necessary information. A day before the farewell, we emailed parents and students, advising against personal vehicle use — even for those with valid licenses. We recommended drop-offs by parents or drivers and arranged buses. No cars were allowed inside the school premises,” Kabra said, as per TOI report.

DCP (Zone-5) Rakesh Barot confirmed that 26 cars were identified from the viral reel. “Twelve cars were detained from students' homes, nine are currently out of town and will be seized soon, and five used for family functions are expected to be seized by night,” he said.

Authorities will verify driver credentials, licenses, and ownership before determining further action. With board exams scheduled for April-May, police are handling the case cautiously to avoid undue stress for the students. “We must ensure our actions do not negatively impact students' mental well-being ahead of their exams,” officials stated.

