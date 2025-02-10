Gujarat SHOCKER! Man kills friend for smartphone, joins victim's wife in search to dodge suspicion

In a shocking incident from Gujarat's Kutch district, a 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his friend and neighbor to steal his high-end smartphone.

The victim, 32-year-old Rahul Gaud, was found dead near a canal behind Arihant Nagar in Anjar on February 7, as reported by the Times of India (TOI). Following the discovery, police detained Gaud's neighbor and friend, Indrajitsinh Gurjar, who later confessed to his involvement in the crime.

Gurjar also revealed that an accomplice, Dheeraj Kumar from Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, assisted him in the murder.

Victim was shopping hours before murder

Rahul Gaud worked at a DI pipe plant, while his wife, Pooja, is employed in the advanced textiles section of another company. The couple has two daughters. According to Pooja's statement, Gaud left for work at 7 am on February 6, and she followed shortly after. At 8 pm, she spoke to her husband, who mentioned he was buying items from the market before heading home. However, when Pooja returned home around 11 pm, she found her daughters with Gurjar but no sign of her husband. After several failed attempts to reach him, Pooja began searching for Gaud, but her efforts were unsuccessful.

Body found near canal

The next day, police discovered an unidentified body near the canal, which was later confirmed to be Gaud's. Investigation officer Ajaysinh Gohil stated that CCTV footage from the victim’s home and the crime scene played a crucial role in identifying Gurjar as the prime suspect.

During interrogation, Gurjar admitted that he and Dheeraj Kumar plotted to kill Gaud to steal his Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone. Gurjar lured Gaud to the canal after work, where he fatally stabbed him three times in the neck. CCTV footage captured Gurjar walking Gaud out of his home before the murder.

Shockingly, after committing the crime, Gurjar returned home and pretended to assist Pooja in searching for her missing husband, attempting to deflect suspicion.

Pooja, 31, later filed a complaint with Anjar police against unidentified persons under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Gaud originally hailed from Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh.

