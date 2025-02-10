Gujarat SHOCKER! Man kills friend for smartphone, joins victim's wife in search to dodge suspicion

In a shocking incident from Gujarat's Kutch district, a 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his friend and neighbor to steal his high-end smartphone.
 

Gujarat SHOCKER! Man kills friend for smartphone, joins victim's wife in search to dodge suspicion ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 10, 2025, 4:18 PM IST

In a shocking incident in Gujarat's Kutch district, police arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly murdering his friend and neighbor to steal his expensive smartphone.

The victim, 32-year-old Rahul Gaud, was found dead near a canal behind Arihant Nagar in Anjar on February 7, as reported by the Times of India (TOI). Following the discovery, police detained Gaud's neighbor and friend, Indrajitsinh Gurjar, who later confessed to his involvement in the crime.

Gurjar also revealed that an accomplice, Dheeraj Kumar from Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, assisted him in the murder.

Also Read: Hyderabad industrialist stabbed 70 times by grandson, accused also attacked mother

Victim was shopping hours before murder

Rahul Gaud worked at a DI pipe plant, while his wife, Pooja, is employed in the advanced textiles section of another company. The couple has two daughters. According to Pooja's statement, Gaud left for work at 7 am on February 6, and she followed shortly after. At 8 pm, she spoke to her husband, who mentioned he was buying items from the market before heading home. However, when Pooja returned home around 11 pm, she found her daughters with Gurjar but no sign of her husband. After several failed attempts to reach him, Pooja began searching for Gaud, but her efforts were unsuccessful.

Body found near canal

The next day, police discovered an unidentified body near the canal, which was later confirmed to be Gaud's. Investigation officer Ajaysinh Gohil stated that CCTV footage from the victim’s home and the crime scene played a crucial role in identifying Gurjar as the prime suspect.

During interrogation, Gurjar admitted that he and Dheeraj Kumar plotted to kill Gaud to steal his Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone. Gurjar lured Gaud to the canal after work, where he fatally stabbed him three times in the neck. CCTV footage captured Gurjar walking Gaud out of his home before the murder.

Shockingly, after committing the crime, Gurjar returned home and pretended to assist Pooja in searching for her missing husband, attempting to deflect suspicion.

Pooja, 31, later filed a complaint with Anjar police against unidentified persons under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Gaud originally hailed from Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: UP HORROR! Man guns down sister, 3-year-old niece over property feud

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Aero India 2025: HALs Hindustan Jet Trainer-36 renamed as Yashas dmn

Aero India 2025: HAL’s Hindustan Jet Trainer-36 renamed as ‘Yashas’

Mamata Kulkarni steps down as Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara amid controversy, vows to remain a 'Sadhvi' vkp

Mamata Kulkarni steps down as Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara amid controversy, vows to remain a 'Sadhvi'

SC seeks Centre, ECI reply on plea for lifetime ban on convicted politicians vkp

SC seeks Centre, ECI reply on plea for lifetime ban on convicted politicians

UP man uses rickshaw-mounted loudspeaker to clear air about his 'death': 'I am alive and safe' shk

UP man uses rickshaw-mounted loudspeaker to clear air about his 'death': 'I am alive and safe'

MUDA land scam: Karnataka HC extends relief to CM's wife, Byrathi Suresh until February 20 vkp

MUDA land scam: Karnataka HC extends relief to CM's wife, Byrathi Suresh until February 20

Recent Stories

Aero India 2025: HALs Hindustan Jet Trainer-36 renamed as Yashas dmn

Aero India 2025: HAL’s Hindustan Jet Trainer-36 renamed as ‘Yashas’

Mamata Kulkarni steps down as Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara amid controversy, vows to remain a 'Sadhvi' vkp

Mamata Kulkarni steps down as Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara amid controversy, vows to remain a 'Sadhvi'

AI Chipmaker Astera Labs Jumps Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Tech Giants Ramp Up Spending, Retail Sentiment Gets A Lift

AI Chipmaker Astera Labs Jumps Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Tech Giants Ramp Up Spending, Retail Sentiment Gets A Lift

These 5 Health Care Stocks Saw The Sharpest Retail Interest Jump Last Week

These 5 Health Care Stocks Saw The Sharpest Retail Interest Jump Last Week

Frontier Group Stock Scores Barclays Price Target Boost, Retail Optimism Stays High

Frontier Group Stock Scores Barclays Price Target Boost, Retail Optimism Stays High

Recent Videos

Monalisa New Look 🎥 Maha Kumbh Viral Girl In Headlines Again! 🌟 Must Watch

Monalisa New Look 🎥 Maha Kumbh Viral Girl In Headlines Again! 🌟 Must Watch

Video Icon
World Pulse | Somalia's 'First' Female Equestrian

World Pulse | Somalia's 'First' Female Equestrian

Video Icon
Khan Sir Supports Students' Demand for BPSC Re-Exam Amid Alleged Paper Leak

Khan Sir Supports Students' Demand for BPSC Re-Exam Amid Alleged Paper Leak

Video Icon
George Soros, Foreign Funding, Bangladesh, Waqf...” Nishikant Dubey exposes Congress in Lok Sabha

George Soros, Foreign Funding, Bangladesh, Waqf...” Nishikant Dubey exposes Congress in Lok Sabha

Video Icon
Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina BOOKED over CONTROVERSIAL Remarks on India’s Got Latent!

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina BOOKED over CONTROVERSIAL Remarks on India’s Got Latent!

Video Icon