Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat: 2 AAP corporators join BJP, 1 removed for anti-party activities; check details

    In a statement, the AAP announced the removal of Gedia and corporator Rajesh Moradiya from all party posts and its primary membership. It alleged that the two corporators were removed for anti-party activities because they were instigating others to join the BJP by promising them money.

    Gujarat 2 AAP corporators join BJP, 1 removed for anti-party activities; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 8:45 PM IST

    Two corporators of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat's Surat city on Friday and one of them was removed from the former's primary membership for anti-party activities. With the latest development, the AAP's strength in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has come down to 15.

    The party had won 27 seats in the 2021 urban body polls and 12 corporators have now joined the BJP. Corporators Kanu Gedia and Alpesh Patel joined the BJP at a function, where they were welcomed into the fold with saffron scarfs and caps, less than a week after six AAP corporators had embraced saffron fold.

    In a statement, the AAP announced the removal of Gedia and corporator Rajesh Moradiya from all party posts and its primary membership. It alleged that the two corporators were removed for anti-party activities because they were instigating others to join the BJP by promising them money.

    AAP leader Gopal Italia also claimed that the two corporators (Gedia and Patel) moved to the BJP after they were offered money. The BJP, however, rubbished the claim and said Gedia and Patel had joined of their own accord and were not pressurised or offered allurement.

    They are attracted by the party's leadership in Gujarat and India and are influenced by the BJP's ideology of development. They have joined to make the party strong in Surat and Gujarat, a BJP leader said.

    The AAP emerged as the opposition party after winning 27 seats in the 120-member Surat Municipal Corporation elections held in February 2021.

    The BJP won 93 seats, while the Congress failed to open an account. The 2021 civic poll result was then seen as a boost for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party eyeing the December 2022 Assembly election. While it contested on all 182 seats, the party managed to win only five seats, and none in Surat.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 8:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to hand over official bungalow on April 22 AJR

    Disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to hand over official bungalow on April 22

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey shows Modi bloom and Rahul gloom

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey shows Modi bloom and Rahul gloom

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey predicts advantage BJP

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey predicts advantage BJP

    CBI summons Satya Pal Malik in insurance case days after disclosure on Pulwama terror attack AJR

    CBI summons Satya Pal Malik in insurance case days after disclosure on Pulwama terror attack

    Poonch terror attack: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for kin of martyrs AJR

    Poonch terror attack: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for kin of martyrs

    Recent Stories

    Disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to hand over official bungalow on April 22 AJR

    Disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to hand over official bungalow on April 22

    Genelia D'Souza opens up on reasons behind leaving acting post-marriage to Riteish Deshmukh vma

    Genelia D'Souza opens up on reasons behind leaving acting post-marriage to Riteish Deshmukh

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey shows Modi bloom and Rahul gloom

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey shows Modi bloom and Rahul gloom

    Buckingham Palace marks late Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning Monarch's 97th birthday AJR

    Buckingham Palace marks late Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning Monarch's 97th birthday

    football Chelsea next manager Vincent Kompany among 4 shortlisted to take charge at Stamford Bridge snt

    Chelsea's next manager: Vincent Kompany among 4 shortlisted to take charge at Stamford Bridge

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon