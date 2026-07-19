The 4th convocation of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya saw 121 students get B.Tech & MBA degrees. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu was the chief guest. E Sreedharan was conferred with an honorary Ph.D. for his contributions.

GSV Holds Fourth Convocation, Honours E Sreedharan

The fourth convocation of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) was held on Friday with Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu as the chief guest. A total of 121 students were awarded their degrees related to B.Tech., and MBA programs of study. For the first time, the university awarded an MBA degree in Metro Rail Management as well.

On the occasion, GSV conferred its first-ever Ph.D. Degree on 'Honoris Causa' basis, to former MD, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, E Sreedharan, for his outstanding contributions to the field of transportation and infrastructure in the country.

Student Achievements and Awards

Gold Medals for academic excellence across various branches of study were given to Vivek Yadav, Sandeep Patel, Abhinandan Gupta, Rishav Tripathi and Suresh Sengundarmudliyar. The Outstanding Project award 2026 was given to Durgesh Kumar and Sandeep Patel, while the Best Graduating Student award of 2026 was conferred to Vivek Kumar, a release said.

Minister Naidu Focuses on 'Three Ms', Praises University

Delivering the convocation address, Naidu focussed on 'Three Ms': Movement, Momentum, and Mission - which represent direction, speed, and purpose respectively. He highlighted the country's progress in the transportation sector and in particular in the aviation sector.

He emphasised the role the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) sector would play in creating opportunities for youth in this country. He praised the Aircraft Maintenance Engineering curriculum developed within four months of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA's) partnership with GSV and extended the Ministry of Civil Aviation's absolute support to GSV. He strongly complimented the University's Industry-driven approach as a benchmark template for the entire higher education sector.

Sreedharan Advises Graduates on Values and Continuous Learning

Sreedharan emphasised the importance of continuous learning and to have a value system consisting of punctuality, integrity and professional competency along with a right attitude to succeed in life. He encouraged the young audience to give back to the society and country and for that they must possess a good character and health.

About Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, a Central University under the Ministry of Railways was established through an Act of Parliament in December 2022. Besides the regular academic programs, GSV has a very big focus on executive training of officers across Railways (probationers as well as serving officers), Defence Forces (Army, Air Force, Navy) and Civil Services on domains of its specialization.

Aligning itself with National Education Policy 2020, GSV follows a demand-driven curriculum with a vision to be an "Industry-driven and Innovation-led" university to prepare superior human resources and research for the country's development, the release said. (ANI)