PM Narendra Modi dedicated major POWERGRID transmission projects in Visakhapatnam and laid the foundation for a ₹5,550 crore, 4.5 GW green energy project. These initiatives aim to improve transmission of solar and wind power, strengthen the national grid, and accelerate India’s clean energy mission.

India has taken another major step toward becoming self-reliant in the field of clean energy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated two key transmission projects of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) to the nation in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. He also laid the foundation stone for a new green energy transmission project with a capacity of 4.5 gigawatts.

The aim of these projects is to efficiently transmit solar and wind energy generated in different parts of the country to the national grid, thereby promoting clean energy use and strengthening the power supply system.

Event attended by several prominent leaders

The event in Visakhapatnam was attended by Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Goa Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister of State Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Union Minister of State Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, and Andhra Pradesh IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh, along with several other senior representatives, were also present.

Which projects were inaugurated?

Prime Minister Modi first dedicated the transmission system linked to the Kurnool Wind and Solar Energy Zone (Part A and Part B) to the nation. Built at a cost of approximately ₹3,547 crore, this project will play a key role in ensuring smooth transmission of renewable energy generated in the region to the national power network.

Additionally, a transmission project worth around ₹823 crore related to the Anantapur (2,500 MW) and Kurnool (1,000 MW) solar energy zones was also inaugurated. This will enhance the capacity to transmit solar energy generated in these regions to the national grid.

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During the event, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the transmission project of the Kurnool-IV Renewable Energy Zone (Phase I).

With an estimated cost of around ₹5,550 crore, this project will be developed to connect an additional 4.5 gigawatts of green energy to the national grid. Once completed, it will further strengthen the country’s transmission capacity and improve the utilization of renewable energy.

Boost to clean energy mission

India is rapidly increasing its solar and wind energy production. However, increasing generation alone is not enough; it is equally important to transmit it safely and efficiently to the national grid.

These transmission projects launched in Visakhapatnam aim to address this need. They will enable a larger volume of green energy to be integrated into the national power network in the future, strengthening clean energy-based electricity supply.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, a ‘Maharatna’ public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Power, is playing a crucial role in strengthening the country’s energy infrastructure through these projects.

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